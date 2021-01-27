By Tony Ogaga, Lagos

The entertainment industry has once more been thrown into shock following the death of Nollywood actor and rapper, Ernest Asuzu aka La Cream, who died Tuesday night in Lagos.

Though details are still sketchy, sources say he slumped and all attempts to revive him failed.

Speaking, a close friend and associate of the rapper cum actor, Seyi Allen, who was with him a couple of days ago said he was in total shock.

‘How transient life is. I was with him a couple of days ago when he paid me a visit in my home in Festac Town. It was precisely last Saturday evening and we had a great time together and nothing gave me an inkling that death was just around the corner; rest in peace dear friend,’ he said.

The actor had suffered a stroke in 2015 which negatively impacted his career. In January 2020, images of Asuzu begging for alms on the streets of Lagos popped up on the internet. The videos went viral and evoked a lot of sympathy for him.

An indigene of Imo State, Asuzu made his screen debut in “Another Campus Queens”. He later starred in “Rituals” which gave him his breakthrough.

Also a gospel music rapper, Asuzu dropped a rap album, “The Truth”, in December of 2020. Happily married Asuzu used to be Nollywood’s bad boy until Jim Iyke came on the scene.