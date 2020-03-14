I saw the screenshot of a conversation between a guy and a woman he was asking out. He told her that he wants to date her even if she is a single mother and he doesn’t like dating single mothers.

The young lady responded and told him to forget about having anything to do with her since he doesn’t feel convinced about dating single mothers. He was shocked that she didn’t start begging him to date her.

He eventually told her to stop feeling important because when she turns 35, men won’t look at her anymore and menopause will eventually humble her. He claimed she won’t be so beautiful after 35.

Nigerian guys need to learn how to woo a woman correctly. Wooing a woman is not a competition you must win because you feel superior as a man. You can’t subtly insult a woman and still expect her to feel grateful to you for wooing her.

Some women are not moved by the meaningless lyrics you guys borrow from Google, they desire men who can engage them intellectually, emotionally and physically.

So if you are one of those men who think that by copying and pasting long poems and love quotes to a woman will make her fall for you, think again.

Many women are tired of your borrowed words. Can’t you people be original and engage the woman you are trying to woo properly?

Some of you are so entitled that you think every woman you drool over her beauty and size of her breasts should say yes to you. Some of you resort to insults when a lady rejects your proposal. That’s wrong.

Nigerian men should stop feeling entitled to a woman’s love and body. Who told you that you are the oxygen she needs to keep on living? You need to stop displaying your lack of manners in public.

Some of you even lack the confidence to talk to a woman; you drop unnecessary hints and expect the lady you are going after to decode what you want as if you are robots.

You have to believe in yourself and go after the woman you want, but not forcefully. If you have nothing meaningful to offer a woman other than your penis, stay away from her life.

Nigerian men should know that all women are not the same. Don’t treat Angela the way you treat Stella. Don’t talk to Doris the way you talk to Brenda.

Don’t claim that a woman is difficult and unyielding because she doesn’t allow you get away with disrespecting her like you did with the women you previously dated.

Open your ears and listen to what that woman you are wooing now truly wants. Listen to her words. Hear what she is saying. Know how she wants to be treated. Don’t dismiss her concerns, fears and observations with your unserious attitude.

Don’t start playing games with her because it worked for you in the past with basic chicks. If you do that with a woman who knows her worth, you will fail. She won’t give you the time of day.

Some women don’t fancy all that recycled good morning memes you send all the babes you are wooing. Some women don’t fancy waking up to sexually explicit and irrelevant videos because you feel this is how to get their attention.

Refrain from sending the woman you want to date pictures of your penis like a horny boy. That’s so disrespectful. When she tells you she doesn’t like something, don’t start calling her difficult.

Some women don’t care about how much money you have if you don’t care about them and the things that matter to them. They don’t appreciate you calling them or sending them messages all the time. Your action will repulse them.

Some women don’t want to have sex with you immediately you declare your undying love to them. Don’t take it personal. They don’t want to be hounded into dating someone who thinks women are to be conquered.

Some women, especially single mothers are careful about the kind of men they bring around their children. Don’t start saying she’s not taking your proposal seriously because she hasn’t introduced you to her child or children. Be patient.

Some women don’t like men who talk too much about helping other people especially when they didn’t ask you about this. Some also don’t like men who bad mouth their exes. That is a red flag for them. They won’t want to be in that place in the future.

Some women find it hard to open up to a new love interest because of their past experience. Don’t start pressuring them to be free with you.

Some women don’t believe in love at first sight and they take their time. You don’t start comparing them to your past girlfriends.

Some women are not moved by material things especially if you are the type that disappears and appears whenever you feel like it because you think your money can take your place in her life.

If you are wooing a woman, communicate with her sincerely. We know some of you just want to have sex and beat your chest as if you fought a big battle but please, do it with sense.

You don’t expect a woman you are just meeting for the first time to spend the night with you if she doesn’t want to. Don’t tell her that meeting her was the worst thing that happened to you because she didn’t fit into the role you wanted her to play.

You don’t ignore the messages of the woman you claim to love or say nothing when she complains about something and expect her to listen to you afterwards.

Please, find out how the woman you are wooing wants to be loved and treated and do the right thing. Stop believing you can treat every woman you meet the same way. You are setting yourself up for failure.

You have to know that some women can pretend to like what you do, how you talk and how you treat them just to get money from you. They will praise you to high heavens even when you are making a fool of yourself just to fatten their bank accounts.

This doesn’t mean that other women who don’t know how to pretend about what they are feeling and how they want to be treated are difficult beings. It means they know their worth and won’t lie to themselves just to massage your fragile ego or get whatever they want from you.

If you meet a woman you like, resist the temptation of negging her. You will sound like an insecure fool if you compliment her and at the same time try to belittle her. That’s inferiority complex on steroids.

Don’t tell a woman she’s beautiful but you are doing her a favor by asking her out because you don’t like dating women like her. Don’t be an airhead. If you don’t like women like her, what evil spirit moved you to her in the first place?

If you finally tell her how you feel and she gives you audience, don’t allow your penis destroy the relationship you are supposed to enjoy with her by expecting her to jump into bed with you or spend the night with you because you chanted ‘I love you’ 20 times.

Men, you can do better. Learn how to respect women. If you feel the woman you want is too much for you, go your way. Go for your kind. Don’t complicate another person’s life.