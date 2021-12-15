The Director-General of National Youth Service Corp, Brigadier General Ibrahim Shuaibu has revealed that the Scheme’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development SAED will be boosted if the proposed National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund becomes reality.

He gave this assurance at the 2021 NYSC SAED Festival on Wednesday at Kubwa Orientation camp in Abuja where over 222 Corps Members are engaging in 3 days competitive in showcasing Corps entrepreneurial talents and products at the exhibition.

This edition has the theme: “NYSC SAED: a gateway to national development.”

While declaring the three days impactful vocational and entrepreneurship competition open, the DG said he is confident that the gains of the SAED programme will be enhanced if the proposed NYSCTF becomes a reality.

“Apart from providing adequate facilities for more impactful vocational and entrepreneurship training, it will also be a sustainable source of business financing for the Corps members. That way, we will be achieving greater feats in empowering our graduate youths for self-employment and wealth creation.

He therefore, appealed to the relevant authorities to support the actualization of the Trust Fund that believe will help to reduce unemployment amongst Nigerian Youth.

Speaking on the importance of the festival, the Director General said that the programme is taking place in line with Management’s resolve to reinvigorate and deepen the impact of the SAED programme.

“It is a platform for showcasing the innovation, commitment and ingenuity of our Corps members, who have keyed into our vision of raising a crop of young entrepreneurs that will not only strive in the development of Small and Medium Enterprises, but also inspire other youths towards self-employment.

“Over the next few days, these young men and women will be competing in the display of skills in various vocations such as fashion design, baking/confectionaries, leather works, bead making, tie and dye, as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT). In effect, the event will be an illustration of the functionality and growing acceptance of the SAED training as well as the enormous potential of our Corps members. It will further be an avenue for peer review and improvement of their creativity and business ideas.”

He equally highlighted some steps taken by the Scheme in strengthen SAED programme, which include; Hosting of NYSC SAED Stakeholders’ meeting in 2020 and 2021 respectively, during which the programme implementation strategies were reviewed; Renewal of commitment by NYSC and the Bank of Industry towards resuscitation of the empowerment of Corps entrepreneurs with business loans under the BOI-NYSC Graduate Empowerment Fund (GEF);

Others are development of partnership with Unity Bank Plc on a programme named ‘Corpreneurship Challenge Initiative’, under which Corps members that emerge winners of a business plan development competition benefit from

Financial grants to actualize their business dreams. Commencement of partnership with Access Bank Plc on the “Accesspreneur – The NYSC Edition” business plan development competition which empowers Corps members with business grants;

Partnership with Leventis Foundation Nigeria on Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agriculture through year-long training and apprenticeship amongst others.

He urged the corps members to make themselves available for self-employment through the SAED, adding that corps members can drive their business visions with passion for their individual benefit and the growth of the nation’s economy at large.

In his opening remarks, the Director SAED, Mr. Hilary Nasamu, said the Festival is contributing in no small measure to the continued relevance of the scheme to our dear nation.

2021 SAED Festival is a follow-up to the maiden edition in 2017, designed to develop Corps member’s competitive but healthy entrepreneurial spirit and showcase the finesse of the products of their endeavor.

“It also aims to bring the public spotlight on the SAED and Corps entrepreneurs as well as expose them to opportunities for peer review and mentorship.

“Over the next 3 days, a total of 222 skill competitors will engage themselves in a process that will produce three top prize winners in each of the skills.

“Even though a few will emerge tops, all of you and the Scheme will be winners ultimately, as this event will serve to expose your talents to public patronage and sponsorship.”

However, on Friday 17th of December 2021 those Corps Members who will emerge top winners will be awarded with prizes.