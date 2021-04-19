An industrialist and founder of Modern Living Products Limited, Martin Udeaja, has eulogised former Anambra governor and Peoples Democratic Party’s vice presidential candidate in 2019 elections, Peter Obi, for his contributions to the small business sector of the state and beyond.

Udeaja, who marked his 80th birthday, at the weekend, with a thanksgiving Mass at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, narrated how Obi directly supported his furniture business and took him to greater heights.

“Barely one month into his tenure as governor, there was need for some repairs to be carried out at the Government House. Many who had access to the state corridors of power were already making arrangements for the needed products to be purchased from overseas. But, Obi, as the governor, insisted the products must be sourced locally.

“One day, he reached out to me to produce and supply furniture to the Government House. I did not pay any kobo to anyone, neither did I bribe my way through to get the contract.

“At first, I was skeptical about the whole offer, judging by the insincerity with which Nigerian politicians are known. But eventually, I got the necessary funding and support that I needed to deliver, and I did deliver, to everyone’s satisfaction. That was how I kept receiving many more contracts through him to the extent that our company is a big employer of labour today.

“There are many other big brands today that can testify to how Obi supported them through to success.

“Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company is another great example. About 1,000 vehicles distributed to schools in Anambra State, traditional rulers, community vigilance groups and many others under Obi’s administration, which cost about N5 billion, were manufactured by Innoson as awarded by Obi.

“Initially, people were afraid of having a local manufacturer produce vehicles en masse for schools and traditional rulers. But today, Innoson has continued to wax stronger and create thousands of job opportunities across the nation. I stand here today to appreciate a man who made all these possible – Mr. Peter Obi,” he said.

Obi prayed that God will bless the octogenarian with good health of mind and body, and protect him always.