St Pius X Spiritual Year Seminary, Akwu-Ukwu Rector, Celestine Umeh, has narrated how the institution moved from being economically dependent to being self-reliant after Peter Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, came to their aid and donated generously towards their agricultural business.

Umeh, who spoke during investiture of 24 seminarians with clerical soutanes at the seminary, described Obi as one who not only preaches but supports job creation for a better and prosperous society.

The rector said before Obi came to their aid, the seminary had an agricultural investment that was, at most, unproductive. He said with Obi’s firm support, the seminary began to prosper in its agricultural ventures and that has enabled the seminary to create jobs for many in society.

“Our brother, Obi, visited us as the then governor of Anambra State, and saw the challenges we faced with our farms. He gave us a massive support that marked the turning point for us. Today, our poultry produces, on the average, 150 crates of eggs daily. Our pig farm, which had only 50 piglets, now has about 700 healthy pigs, after we sold 300 last month. Our quail farms too are doing well.

“In fulfilling Obi’s dreams, we have created jobs for many people, who even live within the seminary premises with their families. The proceeds from our piggery and poultry, have helped us to build an academic block for our students, which we could not do earlier due to paucity of funds. We are indeed grateful to Obi for his support that has helped us thus far. I am certain that Obi will do more at the national level when given the opportunity,” Umeh said.

Catholic Bishop of Onitsha Archdiocese and proprietor of the seminary, Valerian Okeke, who presided over the concelebrated Holy Mass, also lauded Obi for his constant and inestimable support to the church.

Obi said the church deserves supports for the roles they play in nation building. He said St Pius X Spiritual Year Seminary was not the only institution he financially supported their agricultural business, but they are among the few successful ones.

He congratulated the newly invested seminarians and wished them well in their journey to priesthood. He encouraged them to take their academic, moral and spiritual formation seriously, while pursuing excellence in their endeavours.

Obi was accompanied by a former commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Anambra State, Stella Chinyere Okunna, and a former commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Anambra State, Patrick Nky Obi.