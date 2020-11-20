If there is one man who is positively impacting his community in Nnewi, Anambra State, it is none other than crown prince, Obi Orizu.

According to a source close to him, Orizu’s charity knows no bounds, as he has extensively empowered his community through education and always has a listening ear and ready to reach out to indigent families. “The Crown Prince is a voice for the voiceless, he gives sanctuary to the needy. Without him, there would be a big vacuum in our community in Nnewi, Anambra State. Indeed, sons and daughters of our community should emulate him for his philanthropic and educational strides geared towards alleviating the challenges of the less privileged. In fact, his contributions to education and charity cannot be overemphasized,” the source disclosed.

He continued: “Orizu is media shy and likes to conduct his business secretly and quietly. One area where his impact has been most felt is in the area of education where he has granted series of scholarships and built classrooms across schools in Nnewi. As an academic with several degrees, he believes in the old saying, ‘don’t give a man fish, rather teach him how to fish’, hence his massive investment in education. Little wonder he has built so many classrooms and granted scholarship to so many students of Nnewi descent.”