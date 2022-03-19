Former national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh has said that the former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano did wonderfully well with the state funds.

Umeh said this while speaking on the arrest of Obiano by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), during the 80th birthday celebration of foremost Nigerian philosopher and president general of Alaigbo Development Foundation, Prof. Uzodimma Nwala in Enugu.

Umeh expressed confidence that Obiano would defend himself.

According to him, the former governor used Anambra money judiciously and committed same to verifiable projects.

