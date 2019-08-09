Damiete Braide

Port Harcourt-based dance troupe, Octopus Dance Zone, has won this year’s edition of K-Pop dance competition, which held at Tolulope Odugbemi Hall, University of Lagos last weekend.

Other winners include another Port Harcourt-based dance group, D’Brainy, which emerged as first runner-up and Katsina-based dance troupe, Isaiah 54, which emerged as second runner-up. 37 dance troupes participated in the competition but they were later pruned down to 10 that contested for the grand prize.

For emerging the overall winner, however, Octopus Dance Zone went home with N.5m, while D’Brainy smiled to the bank with N.3m. On its part, Isaiah 54 got N.2m. Aside the cash prizes, each member of the winning teams took home an LG XBoom speaker.

Organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in collaboration with Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria and LG Electronics, the purpose of the competition is to promote understanding and strengthen bilateral relations between both countries through cultural exchanges.

Speaking on the competition, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Lee In-tae, said: “We are seeing more Nigerians fall in love with K-Pop, which has helped to strengthen the mutual relationship between Korea and Nigeria. Now we all share the same passion for music and dancing.

“Several years ago, a Nigerian team made it to the top and became the first African team to win the KBS World K-Pop competition. I am sure one of the dance troupes will seize the opportunity to re-enact that victory during the world competition because Nigerians are people with enormous talent and passion.”