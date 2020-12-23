By Lukman Olabiyi

A prosecution witness of the Special Anti-Fraud Unit (SFU), Lagos, Mr. Sunday Ubani, has told a Special Offences Court, Ikeja, that Mobil Plc received only 3444 metric tonnes from alleged stolen 10,000 metric tonnes of it’s valid contract with Nadabo Energy Limited.

The witness disclosed this yesterday while being led in evidence -in-chief by Rotimi Jacobs before Justice Mojisola Dada in the trial of oil marketers, Yusuf Kwande and Osahon Asemota over alleged theft.

Further hearing has been adjourned till March 22 and 23, 2021.