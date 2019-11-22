The loss of former Governor Okorocha’s son in law, Uche Nwosu at the 2019 gubernatorial election in Imo State and the victory of Governor Emeka Ihedioha are seen as redemption and freedom by many in the state. In this interview, the Imo PDP Woman leader, Chief Mrs. Maria Mbakwe highlights the many sins of former Governor and how he planned to privatize and run Imo as his family business. She spoke on various issues.

How did you climb to your present position as leader of PDP women in Imo?

I started during Achike Udenwa’s administration in 2004, when I contested and won as Councilor for Ifakala Ward. I also served as a member of Transition Committee in Mbaitoli Local Government Area. Thereafter, I worked at the Mbaitoli South Development Centre. Later, I became the Ifakala ward women leader, Mbaitoli LGA Women leader, and now state women leader, all under PDP.I emerged after the best congress ever held in Nigeria by option A4. In fact, I have always remained an active PDP member.

Could you tell us your experience with the government of Governor Rochas Okorocha as an opposition party member?

I would say that Okorocha’s administration was a very sad experience for the opposition parties. He did a lot of bad things against the people. At a point, no one heard about PDP in the state. But God gave us strength, and we decided not to look into his government for anything. Our plan then was to strategize to take back power in 2019 and that came to pass. It is obvious Okorocha spoiled a lot of things in Imo, so the people were not happy and revolted against him by voting APC and their cronies out. The outcome of the revolution is what you are seeing today in the state. With the leadership of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of PDP, the people have begun to have lease of life.

What do you think are the sins of Okorocha?

In fact, his sins are many, but I will mention some. He was fetish and was busy burying all sorts of things in the ground in the name of statues and beautification, which resulted into backwardness and deaths in the state. Under his administration, Imo became a laughing stock, people made caricature of it due to the funny things he was doing. He refused to pay workers salaries and pensions. Local Government Areas in the state were so bushy due to negligence. Monies were not given to them to run their affairs, even to clear their office environments. Instead, Okorocha used the local government allocation to service himself, family, in laws and cronies. Another painful thing is that he intimidated people and never gave them a sense of belonging. He went ahead and insisted that his son in-law would succeed him at all costs.

Why do you think Okorocha wanted his son in-law to succeed him?

I think his intention for presenting Uche Nwosu is to ensure that he remained in office and indirectly serve for another four year-term. And, through Nwosu, he will be able to cover many of the atrocities he committed. But, having seen his agenda, Imo people refused, and fought against such imposition.

What do you think it took Imo PDP members and the people to stop Okorocha from forcing his son in-law on them?

Well, we put human efforts, but I would say that it was God that saved Imo from the hands of Okorocha, because his plans were to privatise the state and run it as a family business. Without God, we would not have done anything. Could you believe that he kept the money given to him by the Federal Government to pay workers salaries inside his house just to force his son in-law into power, thereby starved the workers. But God, seeing that his opposition in the state had no money to face him, intervened. Interestingly, people collected his money and still rejected him. Both old and young, blind, crippled and other less privileged trooped out to ensure that Okorocha’s son in-law did not succeed because to them, his winning would have been a tsunami in the state.

Do you see the court case against governor Ihedioha by the opposition being productive?

I do not think there is need for that. I see it as a distraction. God gave Governor Ihedioha the mandate, not human. You see, when people say they do not want you, there is no need forcing yourself on them. It is obvious that the people of Imo State are collectively standing by Ihedioha. So, no matter the conspiracy and meetings against him, nothing will come out of that. God has spoken through Imo people and that is final. Ihedioha has won at the tribunal and they went to appeal court. Certainly, Ihedioha will continue to floor those contesting his winning, even at the highest court because the people truly cast their votes for him and are never regretting doing that.

Where would you want Governor Ihedioha to focus on?

Governor Emeka Ihedioha is an administrator and experienced federal lawmaker who served as Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly. So, he knows what to do at the right time due to his passion and interest to rebuild Imo. As it is, he may not rebuild all the damages done by Okorocha within four years. But, with the help of God, he will go far. Okorocha even took chairs in the Government House; many of the roads are not motorable. I am hopeful that he will do well, having taken inventories of the things in the state. Within 100 days in office, he achieved a lot. Ogboko road in Ideato North, Okorocha’s hometown is bad and he could not fix it in 8 years. Now, Ihedioha has awarded the contract for reconstruction of the road. Ihedioha has also awarded contract of reconstruction of many rural roads in the state, and it is expected that work will commence on them shortly.

What is your view on the Supreme Court judgment on Atiku’s case against Buhari at the election tribunal?

I like the way Atiku Abubakar pursued the case. But unfortunately, the Supreme Court ended the matter like that. However, that showed that anyone without certificate can run for any position in Nigeria.

What do you want from women in government positions?

They should carry other women along and show good examples that women can do better. They should stand as ambassadors of other women that did not get positions, and not segregate, because their positions are meant for all women. Also, women in government should always use the money given them to call meetings to know how their fellow women out there feel.

What advice do you have for women?

It is said that when you empower a woman, you have empowered a nation. First Lady of Imo State, Mrs Ebere Ihedioha should be commended for having the vision and idea that Imo women need to be empowered. She promised that every woman should be engaged in one vocation or the other before she leaves office. She empowered almost 600 women in 305 wards in the state during the last August meeting attended by Imo women both at home and in diaspora. I advise women to pray so that evil hands should not touch Governor Ihedioha. God should help Nigeria not to divide. We need