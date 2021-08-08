From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

One of the 276 girls abducted by Boko Haram at a school in Chibok, a town in Borno seven years ago, has returned, Gov Babagana Zulum announced.

A statement released by Gov Zulum’s spokeman, Malam Isa Gusau said the girl identitied as Ruth Ngladar Pogu reportedly surrended herself to the military with the man she was married to in Boko Haram captivity

one of the over 200 schoolgirls abducted seven years ago at a Government Secondary School in Chibok.

“Ruth, alongside someone she was said to have married during her captivity, surrendered themselves to the Nigerian military on July 28, 2021, at a location in Bama,” Gusau said.

He explained that the news of the return of the girl was kept secret since July 28 for the Borno government “to contact her parents and the association of parents of the missing schoolgirls in order to ascertain her identity.”

He said the govenror and Ruth’s parents were excited about the return seven years after the sad incident

A total of 276 teenagers were kidnapped by Boko Haram at the Government Secondary School, Chibok, then all female school. However, 57 of the girls escaped few days after the abduction while 104 were rescued according to a tally provided by the principal of the school, Mrs Asabe Kowbla. The return of Ruth now puts the total rescued and returned girls at 105, leaving a balance of 11 4

