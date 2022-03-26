By Kate Halim

Glory Ordumah fell into depression after her boyfriend broke up with her. She resorted to drinking and clubbing constantly just to overcome the pain.

Ordumah said she was in the University when they started dating and had plans for marriage after her graduation. But things didn’t go as planned.

Ordumah said: “We dated for a year and five months. Everything was good between us and I saw myself walking down the aisle to marry him. But he broke up with me. He said I did nothing wrong, but before then, he kept telling me to my face that he was tired of the nonsense we were doing in the name of relationship.”

The young lady said she practically went on her knees and begged him when he said it was over between them because she loved him deeply. She said, however, that he refused to change his mind. She added that it resorted to him calling her names, verbally abusing her and blocking her on Whatsapp. That was when she knew he was serious about ending their relationship.

“I just had to accept it and take a bold step. The manipulation was just too much. I had to move on. I deleted every memory I had with him. I deleted his pictures from my phone. I deleted his number and unfollowed him on all social media platforms,” Ordumah added.

Ordumah said she overcame the heartbreak she suffered by giving other men that came her way a chance to get to know her. She went on constant dates and frequently visited her friends during holidays so as to avoid staying at home and crying all day.

Prisca Oyi told Saturday Sun that she met her ex boyfriend shortly before graduating from the University and that they dated for six months. She said she didn’t know the guy had a plan because she turned him down twice before accepting to date him.

“He broke up with me on the day our relationship clocked six months. I have never been that heartbroken before in my life. It was so bad that I used to wake up in the middle of the night just to cry over him,” Oyi added.

Even though she was heartbroken, Oyi said she continued to hang out with him after they broke up. She said he would tell her about the girls he was seeing and she would be listening patiently while dying inside and hoping that he would come back to her.

Oyi said: “One time, I even made a playlist for one of his babes because I wanted him to still be in my life. I was always documenting how I was hurting and I was always going back to him. I had no self-worth and I was willing to lose whatever dignity I had left. It was really the worst time of my life.”

For 34-year-old Frank Omerah, recovering from a recent heartbreak wasn’t easy. He said he almost ran mad when his ex-girlfriend woke him up one Sunday morning and told him that they needed to go their separate ways.

Omerah said that for months, he wasn’t normal. He cried everyday for months. He was shedding tears everywhere he went. He added that once he heard any song his ex liked, his tears would start flowing freely.

“One thing I did after she broke up with me was fasting for God to change her heart so that she could come back to me. I never knew I would have the strength to fast for anything, let alone a woman who broke up with me,” Omerah said.

Patience Ibiang said when her ex-boyfriend asked her out for the first time, she didn’t like him but because he liked her a lot and didn’t hide it, she agreed to date him.

Ibiang said that two months into their relationship, she realised she had fallen for him, and that was when he started messing up big time. She said she would call him and he wouldn’t pick. She would text and he wouldn’t respond.

Ibiang revealed that she struggled and managed the relationship till it was five months old and he broke up with her because she informed him of her upcoming birthday.

“I called him three days to my birthday to inform him that my birthday was coming up, and he told me he didn’t believe me. On my birthday, he neither called nor sent me a message. I still invited him to my birthday party. He didn’t come. I decided to end the relationship,” Ibiang said.

One week later, Ibiang remembered that she had keys to her ex-boyfriend’s apartment. She said she hatched a plan to do some damage to his things. She went to his apartment when he was at work and soaked his bed with water. She said she also soaked his chairs with water too and went home feeling good.

Pamela Okolie is an online food vendor. She said her ex-boyfriend cheated on her with his best friend who was a lady. According to her, when they started dating, he told her that his best friend was a lady and that she shouldn’t worry about her.

Okolie stated that she believed him and things were going great between them until she caught him red handed having sex with his so called bestie. She said she was shocked but didn’t end the relationship because she loved him so much.

“After I caught my boyfriend cheating on me with his bestie, he said he would have to let me go, so he could focus solely on her. I begged him to date us both, that I didn’t mind. He agreed at first, but then he stopped talking to me altogether. Still, I went to our mutual friend and asked him to plead on my behalf,” Okolie recalled.

Okolie said that she did not mind his cheating habits; she just wanted him to stay with her. But after trying desperately to hold on to him, she said she broke down. She stopped eating or going out. She would stay indoors all day crying and listening to gospel songs.

“I eventually snapped out of the pain one day and had to move on because I realised he was done with me. Whenever I remember that I begged a man who cheated on me to date me and the woman he cheated on me with, I would get angry. It was as if I wasn’t in my right senses back then,” she said.

Felicia Bassey had dated her boyfriend Gbenga for three years before she heard from a mutual friend that he was having an affair with her childhood friend. Bassey revealed that she was devastated and confronted him. But he denied it, she said. She said she apologised to him and their relationship continued for two more months.

According to Bassey, the truth came to light about his affair with her friend when the latter became pregnant with his baby. Bassey said that their relationship ended but the pain drove her to do something unimaginable.

Bassey said: I felt so hurt that he betrayed me and I did something crazy after. I had sex with his brother just to hurt him. I took pictures of his brother and I together and forwarded them to him but it backfired. They both blocked me and I never heard from them again.”

Precious Ndabai said that she got into a new relationship one week after her ex-boyfriend broke up with her because she wanted to show the boyfriend that broke up with her that she was done with him. But she noted that things didn’t go as planned because she became pregnant within a month.

Ndabai said: “My new boyfriend proposed, I accepted and flaunted my ring to spite my ex, even though I wasn’t ready to be married. We got married after two months and the marriage turned out to be nothing to write home about. We are now separated.”