The firm prides itself as a financial technology company that employs innovative technologies for payments and financial transactions, focusing on mobile and digital payments. And in truth, Pay Attitude – that is the company’s name – provides refreshingly unique options for anyone to make payments and engage in other financial transactions with any type of mobile phone through a solution known as Pay Attitude Digital.

“We own the patent for the first-in-kind ‘push to receive’ technology that enables telephone numbers to be used for payments for goods and services across all channels,” Agada Apochi, founder and director of Pay Attitude, asserted at a recent interaction with the press in Lagos. “All you need is a phone number, and you can make transactions.”

Pay Attitude Digital, he explained, is the first and only multi-bank USSD and app for point of sale (POS), automated teller machine (ATM), Web and person-to-person transactions using just a phone number. At the moment, Pay Attitude Digital can be linked to accounts in a number of Nigerian banks, including Access Bank, Access (Diamond) Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, Heritage Bank, Polaris Bank, Sterling Bank and UBA. A number of other banks are gearing up to hop on board the Pay Attitude train.

In the meantime, funds can be withdrawn from Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, Polaris Bank and UBA.

Apochi explained that the advantages of Pay Attitude Digital are multifarious. Merchants are able to receive payments electronically by using phones’ corporate utility service. Providers can collect bills efficiently and promptly from their customers with just a phone number, corporate organisations can authorise payments and create prepaid accounts with their mobile phones from anywhere, and holders can easily schedule payment for air time, bills and so on as well as do transfers for future dates automatically.

Pay Attitude Digital also provides a platform for value added services such as paying bills, transfer, airtime top-up, and collection services, among others, it was gathered. And there are more benefits, the firm said. It allows individuals to open and operate pension accounts; buy insurance policies and pay insurance premiums with their mobile phones; access health services with their phones through Pay Attitude’s partnerships with HMOs, and allows them to apply and access loans instantly, among others.

The Pay Attitude founder stated that anyone with any type of mobile phone, whether smart or feature, can use Pay Attitude Digital. These include individuals, corporations, religious and faith-based institutions, schools, membership associations and clubs, and other groups.

So, what are the benefits of the Pay Attitude Digital? The firm noted that holders can enrol for the service from the comfort of their homes or offices without having to go to a bank branch. Users can also control their personal identification numbers (PIN), as the PIN is entered on a personal device rather than a third-party channel like the POS or ATM. The app also sort of turns one’s phone into a payment remote control system, as one can make request for payments as well as make safe third-party payments and withdrawals with just the phone number.

Businesses that cannot afford to incur additional costs of POS have the opportunity to use their mobile phones as POS with the Pay Attitude Digital app installed on their devices.

A senior member of the Pay Attitude team further explained the advantages of the app.

“It will enable you to make cash withdrawals and deposits with your phone number at any of our experience centres or agents. Subscribers can receive and securely authorise payment and transfer requests from friends and family on their mobile phones using a secure PIN. You can approve online transactions and ATM cash withdrawals from anywhere you are just with your phone number. This is now your new financial payments remote control. And you can also get accurate and detailed digital receipts for every transaction to help keep track of your spending,” she said.

Apochi explained that, to subscribe for the Pay Attitude Digital app, all a subscriber needs is to dial *569# from any phone and follow the prompt. The app may also be downloaded from the app store of Google Playstore.

So, how does one get enrolled on Pay Attitude? Those willing to subscribe must have an account in any of the partner banks. A Pay Attitude Prepaid account may aloso be created from a bank’s Internet banking/mobile banking application. So, a subscriber may have bank accounts and/or prepaid accounts on the Pay Attitude Digital App.

If any holder forgets his password, the ‘Recover Password’ option available on the mobile app login page. And what if the subscriber’s phone is lost or misplaced?

“That’s no problem. The subscriber should download the application on a new phone and enter login details to continue using the application. An activation code will be sent to the subscriber to switch devices,” Apochi said.

He also explained that even if the Pay Attitude-enabled phone is stolen or lost, no unauthorised party can have access to the funds in the accounts, as a password is required to log into the digital app.

“In addition, every transaction is protected with a PIN known only to the holder,” he said.

And for those who might be wondering how secure the Pay Attitude Digitl app is, Apochi said there was absolutely no cause for undue apprehension.

“Pay Attitude runs on a platform that is compliant with EMV, PCI DSS standards; The data exchanges are encrypted end-to-end, transactions are protected with a PIN and, in the case of stolen or lost phone, your PIN and password protect you against unauthorised use.”