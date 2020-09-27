Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 2019 PDP Governorship Candidate, Senator Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd), has advised the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to quickly resolve internal wranglings in the state chapters of the party to bounce back to power in 2023.

Useni gave the advice while addressing the gathering of aspirants who had boycotted elections into various of ces of Plateau chapter of the party, held at his residence in Jos, Plateau State.

He said: “I advise the national leadership of the PDP to see ahead, use wisdom and quickly move to resolve internal crises in different state chapters before the 2023 general elections in Nigeria as “laying something on nothing, expecting something, will amount to achieving nothing”.