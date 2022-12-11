From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State on Saturday night stole the show at a dinner organised by friends in honour of Audu Titus Amba on his election as the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

Until his election in May 2022, Amba was the National Publicity Secretary of the NUT.

It was observed by our correspondent that over 90 per cent of the guests that spoke at the dinner were PDP officials in the state, who lamented the historic sacking of teachers under the All Progressive Congress (APC) government in Kaduna State.

The chairman of the occasion, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who is the deputy governor of Kaduna State could not attend the event as she was reported to have sent an apology because she was bereaved.

The PDP members that graced the event included the State Chairman of PDP, Hassan Hyet, governorship candidate, Mohammed Isa Ashiru, and his running mate, Dr John Ayuba, member representing Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency, Kaduna State, Hon. Yakubu Umar Barde, member representing Sanga local government at the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Comfort Amwe, the state PDP secretary, Ibrahim Wusono, among other PDP supporters.

In his remarks, Ashiru, said, “The way Comrade Amba emerged as the NUT president is God’s doing. To the teachers across the country, it is unfortunate that you are suffering because you are being poorly paid. Your reward is not in heaven. Your reward is on this earth. If elected governor, I will partner with the labour union to ensure you benefit from good governance. Labour Unions are partners in progress. We will carry the Labour Unions along so that we can deliver good governance to the people”.

Speaking, the Special guest of honour, Umar Barde, said, “Comrade Amba has made Kaduna proud. He is very humble and focused. I have learnt a lot from him because I saw a leader in him that will touch the lives of the people. There is joy and pride in making people teachers. So teachers are the embodiment of what we are today. I wish you a successful tenure.”

Mother of the day Hon Comfort Amwe described Isa Ashiru, as the incoming governor, all things being equal.

She spoke of the celebrant, saying, “from the local government, Audu Amba stepped into the state and finally to the federal level. I am happy to say that the number one teacher is from Sanga. It means something good can come from Nazareth. I want you to leave your name in gold at the national level. I know how you have been fighting for teachers in Kaduna State when they were laid off. So do the same at the national level, so that you leave an indelible mark at the end of your tenure”.

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), also spoke, saying, “with the quality of Comrade Amba, he can steer the affairs of NUT to a successful end. I am of the opinion that teachers’ reward is on earth and not in heaven. Teachers are very important in society. But they are sacked at will in the country. They are not being cared for. I encourage you to keep up the good works you started from the local government to the state level”.

Speaking on behalf of Amba’s friends that organised the dinner, Mr Samuel Atung, SAN, said Amba is a humble man.

Atung advised that nobody should allow his or her poor background to limit his or her determination to pursue achievements in life.

“Friends are like diamonds and they are forever. We are celebrating the success of one of us. He will definitely make a difference at the end of his tenure as the NUT president. We congratulate teachers in Nigeria for having Amba because he cares for the welfare of teachers”. Atung said.

Among other dignitaries at the dinner event included the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the President, National Union of Textiles Workers, Tailoring & Garment of Nigeria (NUTWTGN), John Adaji, as well as His Royal Highness, Uchu Ninzo, Alhaji Umar Musa.