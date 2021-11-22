From Noah Ebije Kaduna

Second republic senator and Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jibril Walid, has given an insight on how the major opposition party would sack the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2023.

Responding to questions at the sideline of a wedding reception of the son of the National President of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN), John Adaji, the BoT chairman said with the rate of insecurity and determination of PDP to find solutions to it, many Nigerians would abandon the APC.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He also said that when PDP finally produces its presidential candidate and the zone is known, APC would have no option than to pack out of government.

“We are very careful and hopeful about achievements and industrial development of Nigeria. We met and agreed that the national chairman of our great party should come from the North Central; and that one had been achieved. Other arrangements are on the way. We are going to decide soon where our presidential candidate will come from.

“The next government, which I hope is going to be the PDP government, will look at the issue of insecurity and find lasting solution to it and bring back the country to a state of peaceful coexistence and free movement.

“With the present insecurity in the country, every common man and woman knows that Nigeria is in a big problem under the current government. Nigeria is in a state of disarray. But a good political party and a good government can solve this problem of insecurity.

“Let me tell you that traveling by road is now dangerous, traveling by train is also dangerous. And those who have the money travel by air. But the common man cannot travel by air. Anywhere you go today, you are not safe.

“The industrial development in Nigeria is not going well because government policy is not consistent over the years.

“If government policy is consistent, Nigeria wouldn’t have been where it is. Every policy needs to be consistent for a period of five years running. But changing policy soon after implementation by successive government is not good for industrial development of the country. If Nigeria must be re-industrialised, government policy on manufacturing sector must be consistent to stand the test of time,” Walid said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .