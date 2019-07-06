Blame game is a manipulative tactic of refusing to see things in any other perspective other than your own, thereby blaming anyone else or situation but yourself for your own mistakes.

These people always have their way but will never take responsibility for anything they do wrong. They will always blame someone or situations.

The arrogant ones with inflated ego will blame you for being nice and diplomatic with your approach on issues and people. They will accuse you of making it literally impossible for them to fit in or get along with people because your manner of approach is used as the standard, thereby making them look bad.

Then there are people with victim mentality. They will blame you for protecting them, always being there, for going all the way so they are comfortable and also have the best.

And when you leave them to fend for themselves, they start throwing tantrums, cursing you, accusing you of spoiling them in the past. Instead of appreciating your efforts and taking responsibility from where you stopped, they will call you the bad guy for your good deeds.

The eternal victims are toxic and vengeful. They never stop blaming their past hurts for their inability to move forward in life. Their outbursts are always because of their traumatic past. For example, some people who were infected with HIV by unknown persons swear to have unprotected sex with anyone they fancy so they can spread the disease.

The narcissists believe they are never wrong and whatever goes wrong in their relationships is never their fault. They want to look superior, although deep down, they are insecure, so they thrive off the blame game. They blame their spouses or partners who fall out with them due to irreconcilable differences, rather than make amends.

Narcissists are usually control freaks and admitting failure means to lose control. They will even blame you for loving them unconditionally, for being too nice, for caring too much and when you call it quits due to their inability to reciprocate, they blame you for not loving them and leaving them. They accuse you of setting a standard that no other person fits into as against their inability to step up.

Pedophiles, rapists, robbers, prostitutes, drug addicts, kidnappers, fraudsters etc blame their bad behavior on bad economy, poverty, village people, the devil, their dysfunctional past and even their victims. They just refuse to admit they have a problem and also refuse to seek help.

These people will blame the salt as the reason the soup they cooked is salty. They will blame water board for their inability to have water at home, instead of storing enough water in containers or patronizing water vendors. They leave the tap turned on when water finishes and blame the water board for restoring water supply in their absence and now their house is flooded.

They blame PHCN for restoring power supply in their absence as they forgot to unplug the electric heater or burner when the lights went off. To these people who love playing the blame game, someone else or a situation has to take the blame for their carelessness.

They blame the traffic for missing their appointment, instead of leaving early enough to beat traffic. They blame you when they overfeed instead of taking the portion of food that is enough for them. They won’t do what’s best for them but, they will turn around to blame someone else for serving them huge portion of food.

When they fail exams or graduate with lower grades, they blame the school or their lecturers but not themselves for not studying harder. Some people blame their parents for not standing their grounds to acquire some education, even when they refused every effort to help them get one.

Unfortunately, telling those with blame mentality to take responsibility for their mistakes infuriates them the more.

It’s time for blame addicts to take responsibility for their own actions if they truly want to move forward.

Making mistakes and owning up to them is what makes you an adult. Admitting your responsibility opens the way for a change. Instead of leaving in denial, channel that energy to taking responsibility to better you.

People who blame others for their own mistakes are weak people, extremely weak people. Grow up already! No one has ever made progress dwelling on their ugly past as an excuse or blaming people who help to make their lives easier.

Quit blaming everyone around you as soon as anything bad happens except if they are really responsible and to prevent similar mistakes in the future. Do not let blame game be a habit associated with you.

It is unfortunate that parents with blame mentality raise their children to be just like them. They find it hard to admit or even apologize for their mistakes.

If you are a victim of some people’s blame and manipulative tactics, don’t feel bad or guilty for helping them, but do not let them win either, you didn’t do them any wrong.

Fortunately enough, it takes a bigger person to take responsibility for their mistakes, and to take the fall once push comes to shove. Let them blame it all on you. Do not let them change you, just always do your best and remain true to your own self.