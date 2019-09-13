Fatunmise Damilola

Afro hip hop act, Henry Obioma aka Obigod is ready to shake the music industry with his latest single, Destiny.

The artiste, who admits to have a crush on Tiwa Savage, narrates how his musical journey began, the ups and downs of his career and how pirates dealt him a deadly blow.

Tell us about yourself

My name is Henry Obioma while my stage name is Obigod.

What type of music do you do?

I sing gospel, Afro hip-hop and rap.

When did you start singing?

Actually, it has been long. But I did my first record in 2009. It’s entitled Baby Girl.

Why Baby Girl, what inspired the title?

It’s a love song dedicated to‎ a close friend.

So, how popular was Baby Girl?

I pushed the song very well but pirates stole it from me.

What are you currently working on?

I just did a single entitled, Destiny. It’s on iTune and also available at Alaba International Market and all known music sites. The video‎ is also out.

Are you signed to any record label?

Not yet.

So, how have you been funding your productions?

Actually, it’s been a challenge but through the help of God and a friend who trusts and believes so much in my career.

Aside My Baby and Destiny, which other song do you have?

I have Poverty ‎No Be Property, Have Mercy and Why Me.

Have you been able to do collaboration with any big name in the industry?

I have not been able to do any collaboration with any established artiste but my team is working towards that.

Tell us about your upbringing

We are six in the family, with two girls and two boys. And I’m the first-born of the family.

Aside music, what else do you do?

Aside music, I have a business I do to survive.

What kind of business?

I sell ladies’ wares and shoes on the Lagos Island. I sell in bulk for those who resell.

Who is your mentor in the music industry?

It’s Tuface Idibia. I adore him so much. Though, I have not met him personally, I have met him at shows several times.

If you have any opportunity to be signed under any record label, which would you prefer?

I would love to be signed to a relevant label like Davido’s DMW or Dem Mama Records, which is Timaya’s record label.

Who is your celebrity crush?

My celebrity crush is Tiwa Savage. I just love her for no reason.

Where do you see yourself in the music industry in the next three years?

By the special grace of God, I see myself making positive change in the music industry.

What do you have to tell your fans?

I want my fans to keep supporting me. It’s not as easy as it seems, but with their love and support, I will keep pushing and make them proud.