Zika Bobby

Police detectives attached to the Akwa Ibom State command has refused N1.9 million bribe to turn an investigation of alleged cybercrime suspect, Edet Okpo, in his favour.

The suspect is facing a six-count charge bothering on cybercrime, conspiracy, criminal defamation of character, among other related offences, at the Federal High Court, Calabar Division, Cross River State.

Okpo, 37, who is charged alongside his sister, Mary Okon Okwong, 48, Inyene Udo, 25, and others now at large before Justice S.A. Amobeda of the Federal High Court, Calabar division, was alleged to have withdrawn the money from a United Bank for Africa (UBA) branch in Uyo. According to the charge sheet, the cash offered was aimed at compromising police officers investigating the allegations against the suspects. The suspects were alleged to have demanded N200 million from Rector, Maritime Academy of Nigeria through a WhatsApp conversation using a phone line registered with fake identity and fingerprint of the second respondent.

They were also alleged to have threatened that the Rector would be subjected to public ridicule should he fail to oblige their request for money for which defamatory publication will be made of him.

At the court sitting on Tuesday, one of the defence counsel deposed to an affidavit in the application for bail, alleging that the police had forced the accused at gunpoint to withdraw N2 million from an ATM machine.

Prosecuting counsel also opposed the bail request on the grounds that fresh issues requiring response from the police emanated from the amended bail request.

He added that the accused had been granted administrative bail before he was rearrested.

Ruling on whether bail will be granted or not will be taken on November 30, 2020.