This could be end of the road for Ikechukwu Emilie, a suspect in the kidnap and murder of 86 year-old Chief James Iloanyusi, father of Ex-Super Eagles player, Chikelu Iloanyausi, following his arrest by the police.

Mr Haruna Mohammadu, Anambra State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) disclosed this to newsmen in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

Mohammadu, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the suspect was arrested at his hideout in Anaku, Ayamelum Local Government Area of the state.