The Managing Director of Skapomah Global (SGL) Farms Ltd, Mr Adegoke Oluwaseun, has sent a save-our-souls to Ogun State Governor, Mr Dapo Abiodu, and the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Ajogun, to rescue him and his staff from the hands of policemen from Ayetoro division who he alleged were planning to assassinate him.

Oluwaseun, at a press conference, yesterday, in Lagos, alleged that herdsmen who wanted his land paid the policemen to eliminate him or hold him on trumped-up charges, to enable them take over his 5,000 hectares of land where he farms on rice and other crops.

Oluwaseun said that the police have started their evil works as they allegedly claimed they found a dead body near his farm which they used to invite him and his staff for questioning to the police station.

“We went for questioning, but no dead body was shown to us. They only showed us a photograph of a body and its face was concealed. When we arrived at the station, they told us that the murdered man, a Fulani, was abducted and killed near my farm.

“They took my security men to Elewere police Headquarters, Abeokuta, where the police tortured one of them, Shola Adeleke, to death. I am calling on our governor and CP Edward Ajogun, to wade into the matter. I am stating, unequivocally, that no dead body was found near my farm and that my security man was tortured to death to scare me and other people away from our land to enable Fulani herdsmen to take over the land.”