By Christopher Oji

The Managing director of Skapomah Global Limited (SGL) Farms Ltd, Mr Adegoke Oluwaseun, has sent a save-our-souls to Ogun State Governor Mr Dapo Abiodu and the state Commissioner of Police , Mr Mr Edward Ajogun, to save him and his staff from the hands of Policemen from Ayetoro division who he alleged were planning to assassinate him.

Oluwaseun at a press conference yesterday in Lagos, alleged that Herdsmen who wanted his land paid the policemen to eliminate him or hold him on a thrumpup charges to enable them take over his 5,000 hectres of land were he farms on rice and other crops .

Oluwaseun said that the police have started their evil works as they allegedly claimed they found a dead body near his farm which they used to invite him and his staff for questioning to the police station.

” We went for questioning, but no dead body was shown to us . They only showed us a photograph of a body and its’ face was concealed. When we arrived the station, they told us that the murdered man,a Fulani ,was abducted and killed near my farm. They took my Security men to Elewere police Headquarters, Abeokuta,where the police tortured one of them ,Shola Adeleke to death.

” I am calling on our Governor and CP Edward Ajogun ,to wade into the matter. I am stating unequivocally that no dead body was found near my farm and that my Security man was tortured to death to scare me and other people away from our land to enable Fulani Herdsmen would take over the land.If really someone was killed and dumped near my farm,why have the police failed to show us the body as they showed us the body of my Security man who they tortured to death in their detention? The Investigating police officer who is a Fulani man, told us that the body had been buried and I asked if really someone was killed,they should have conducted autopsy on him and why they should destroy evidence?

” The game plan is to scare us away so that Fulani Herdsmen who have been threatening to take over the land take it . This press conference is to let the world know the brutality and justices being meted on me; my staff and organisation by Herdsmen with the help of the police.Since last week ,we can’t go to the farm for fear of being killed and cows and pest have taken over the farm.

“On May 27, I received a phone call from DPO , Ayetoro division,Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Mr Olusisi . He told me that a corpse of a Fulani man was found around where we have a farm in Ipaye Village. I asked whether the body was found on our farm and he said no. He invited my workers to come for questioning. As law abiding citizen,I told my farm manger to take my staff to the Station. To my surprise,our security men who just resumed duty few weeks ago were detained and the IPO, Ahmed Abdullahi,a Fulani,sent my manager away and started writing Statement for my staff, telling them what to say. When my workers were taken to Abeokuta, the Police Officers there found out that my staff did not do anything, and wanted to release them, but Abdulahi refused and one of them died during torture and two others were released immediately. I am afraid why they did not release one person. I am also afraid if they have not killed him too.

” The world should know today that ever since we established our 5,000 acres of farm in the community the Fulani herders have always confronted us and at various times times promised to attack us for daring to set up such massive farm which they believe makes it impossible for their cows to graze. Often times some of their prominent members have always bragged that they would have attacked us if not because we have Fulani men amongst our staff.

” I want our Governor to prevail on the CP to investigate all I am saying and how my staff died in police cell even when the police knew that we did not commit any crime. I want to also bring to the attention of the State that if we continue to run away from our farms for the fear of the herders, there will soon be massive famine in the land as we can’t depend on cow alone”.