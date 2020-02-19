“Good day sir, I want to inform you that I have completed the four week prayer with the oil you sent to me. I must confess that within the period God blessed me to the extent that I was able to pay most of my debts. I saw what is called divine favour. With your oil, God is opening doors for people I am a true witness of this…I thank God for using you to do great things in my life and family. God bless you richly…” Mr. O Emeri 08033595707.

"Dear Prof. thanks a million times for the oil I received from you. The good Lord has answered my prayers. I anointed my house as you instructed me, the following day we saw four dead black cats in my sitting room, the same day, my wife was healed of the sickness that defiled every medication. Thanks a lot my prof. may God be praised.

When you must have done the above, begin by thanking God and trusting in Him for the answer to your prayers. The first three days must be done either 6am to 6pm or you do it at a stretch. You must accompany it with midnight prayer that you must use to anoint yourself with the emphasized oil. This oil I am talking about is completely different from the usual one you know, it is not demonic and it works miracles by faith in Christ Jesus. Let it be accentuated here that the oil is a point of contact of attracting the presence of God into one’s life.

For those who cannot fast, you can do midnight prayer for twenty days though not at a stretch, while those who have done the three days fasting will continue after a few day following the outlined principles that are not completely stated here.

At the end of the first three days prayer and fasting, you should anoint yourself with my oil and must say this prayer:

O Lord Jesus Christ, if you are so good to those who seek you what shall your goodness be to those who find you? Therefore, grant me your will that I may have steadfast heart, which no unworthy affection may drag downwards, give me an unconquered heart, which no tribulations can wear out, give me an upright heart, which no unworthy purpose may tempt aside. Bestow upon me also O Lord my God, understanding to know thee, diligence to seek thee, wisdom to find thee, and faithfulness that may finally embrace thee. May I know you more clearly, love thee more dearly, and follow you more nearly. God, of thy goodness, give thyself, for thou art enough for me, and may I nothing ask that is less, that may be full worship to thee, and if I ask anything that is less, ever me wanteth but only in thee I have all. Praised be thy name, not mine, magnified be, Thy work, nor mine, bless be thy holy name, but to me let no part of man’s praise be given in Jesus Name. Amen.

As soon as this prayer is said, you will begin to experience the joy of the Lord within your heart pick up the oil and anoint your forehead immediately, and then you must follow up the decree by saying:

O Lord, thou knowest what is the better way, let this or that be done, as thou shalt please. Give what thou wilt, and how much thou wilt, and when thou wilt. Deal with me as thou willest, and best pleaseth thee, and is most for thy honour. Set me where thou wilt, and deal with me in all things just as thou wilt. I am in thy hand, turn round and turn me back again, even as a wheel. Behold I am thy servant, prepared for all things, for I desire not to live unto myself, but unto thee, and oh that I could do it worthy and perfectly in Jesus most Holy name. Amen.

“Hear my prayer O Lord, and give ear unto my cry. Hold not thy peace at my tears, for I am a stranger with thee and a sojourner, as all my fathers were” Ps. 37:12

Before saying this prayer, don’t forget that the Bible had already instructed thus, “You shall decree a thing and I will establish it”. If God has said this then be ready for a total change within twenty days of this prayer. You can do this prayer in two ways, either three, three days or seven, seven days. Now work it out this way: 7 +7 = 14 -3 days of rest = 11. The three days of rest is very necessary because you need more energy to continue to the end. So after the first seven days which you must take a day and half rest, before going to the second seven days which you will also take a day and half rest as well before going to the third one which must be five days because you need a day rest, which will be used for thanksgiving prayer alone. By this I mean that a day rest within the remaining six days must be used for thanksgiving prayers. Then it becomes 7 divided by 7 -3+6-1=16. While this prayer is going on you need to use that special oil to anoint your entire body for total recovery of what you seek for.

Sixteen reduced to a single number 1+6 is seven, and seven is the perfect number of God in creation. Remember the seven churches, the seven Spirits of God who are before His throne (Rev.1:4). Remember the fall of Jericho took place when the seven priests held seven trumpets of ram’s horns, walked round the city seven times on the seven seventh day (Jos.6:4). This simply means that number four and seven are at work. Four stands for foundation in the divine arithmetic of God. God is not ignorant of numbers; yes he has the spirits and seven stars as is evidence in Revelation 3:1. For further reading see Zech.4:2; Lev. 26:18; Acts 6:3; Amos 5:8.

Therefore, seven is the number of attraction, beauty, perfection and love hence it is the only day instructed by God in the Old Testament to be observed as a holy day. It was the day God rested. What a mystery! David said, “seven times a day do I praise thee because of thy righteous judgments” (Ps. 119:164). What does this mean to you? It simply means that seven is a number of expectation and perfection, the number of miracle.

Now for those who may wish to do the three days prayer, it is very important to note that, three is the number of God also. Now, if you are following the three day instructions, you must follow it strictly so that nothing comes in-between you. You must follow it thus: 3+3+3-2=7. By this I mean that the first three days must fall within nine days, and then you rest for two days. Thereafter, you continue thus, 3+3+3-2=7. Here we are still dealing with the number seven which is the omnific number of reality.

From the foregoing, we have 9+9=18. Now number eighteen reduced to a single digit is 1+8=9. now number nine is the number of the Holy Spirit, so we are dealing we God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit in both numbers three, seven and nine respectively.

When you must have done the first and second three days prayer which gives us eighteen days, the remaining two days to make it twenty will also be used for special thanksgiving prayer. At the end of it all, God will answer the entire prayers and cause joy to flow into your mind by the evidence of what you will see.

Whether you observe the one for seven days or three days, at the end of any of them, you pass this decree in the spirit of holiness and righteousness. The decree prayer goes thus:

I do not pray because I would, I pray because I must. There is no beseeching in my prayer but thankfulness and trust. And thou wilt hear the thought I mean and not the word I say, wilt hear the thanks between the words that only seems to pray, therefore, grant I pray thee o most beneficent and merciful God, my heart’s desire. Grant God, protection and in protection, strength and in strength, understanding and in understanding, knowledge and in knowledge, the knowledge of the just and in the knowledge of the just, the love of it, and in the love of all in existence, the love of God the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit.

Therefore, what belongs to me must come to me not by struggling or by the force of earthly competition but by the grace of God. Now I decree great things upon my life and in twenty days, it shall come to pass in Jesus most Holy name. Lord I give you all, preserve me from the fatal slavery that men call liberty.