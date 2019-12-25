“My life and my business were in shambles. I thought I was going to die because everything around me failed me beyond measure. My business partners who owed me never wanted to pay me. Satan and all his demons were gathering in my house during midnight. By exactly 12 midnight every day, my sitting room would be vibrating with noise; you would be hearing voices but not see anybody. This happened for over eight years despite the number of prayer-cum-family liberation conducted in my house. My children could not pass any examination due to constant demonic manipulation and constant sickness. My soul was willing to die due to lack of hope and help. But when I started reading your articles, I read many testimonies of what God is doing through your oil and I contacted you for the solution to my problems. When you instructed me to order the oil, I delayed due to doubt. When I finally obeyed you and ordered the oil, God brought my freedom through it. When I used the oil, and prayed as you instructed me, all those that were indebted to me called and paid me my money. My house is now free from demonic attack. Spiritual meetings no longer hold in my house. My children are all healthy. My business restored. The one that amazed me most was the healing of the sickness that defied medical treatment. The way the moving object that was moving inside me was flushed out was so miraculous. God be with you Prof.”

There is no doubt that it is in the midst of these troubles that one begins to look for a way out either by praying or by seeking solution outside the right path. Verily I say to you, as many as are looking for the solution to their problems outside Christ shall continue to compound, increase and multiply same via their wrong thinking and approach. Jesus is the only way. Take it to Him in prayers.

Now, to assist you the more, this covenant work is written to open your eyes in this connection. As you continue, you will see reasons to praise God for sending His Reformer across this planet. Yes, “Our God shall come, and shall not keep silent…” (Ps. 50:3).

If you fail to seek God now, your problems will compel you to either seek God or Satan. If you fail to seek God, the problems of life will seek you and find you out. The same will consequently propel you to seek the power of God or that of Satan. Therefore, arise, children of God, and seek the Lord via this medium for your destined emancipation has come. This is the opportunity you have been waiting for and, verily I say to you, the only way out of the problems and the predicaments of this life is to identify the cause of your problem as well as administering the real solution to it.

Jesus Christ said, “Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock and it will be opened to you; for everyone who asks receives, and he who seeks finds, and to him who knocks it will be opened” (Matt. 7:7).

Jesus the author of the great life, said, “Ask and it will be given to you.” The process of asking calls for immediate answer. God will always give you when you ask at the right time. If you don’t ask, you will not receive anything but when you desire a thing and consequently ask God for it, it must be given to you, in verse 8 of Matthew, chapter 7, Jesus said, “For everyone who asks receives.” Now, the second aspect of it is, “seek and you will find.” In seeking, you require one of the functions of the fruit of the Holy Spirit, which is patience. For instance, if you throw or cast your car key into a swimming pool, it is lost. For you to recover it, you must employ the unalloyed process of seeking. You must seek to find. Now in seeking, spiritually speaking, you require the whole fruits of the Holy Spirit to be involved; however, your senses must also be at alert.

So, when you are ready to ask, don’t mistake asking for seeking, for they are not the same. Jesus authenticated this when he said, “He who seeks finds.” Make no mistake about this, the process of seeking and finding is not the same that is applied when you ask. A further example is, if a man walks into your house and asks you for a cup of water, what do you immediately do? You will not further waste his time before giving him the cup of water, because his demand is immediate and in turn requires immediate answer. You must do it at least to quench his thirst. This is the case when you ask God for something.

Yes, the same process is also applied when you knock. He said, “Knock and it will be opened to you.” The process of knocking is faster. When you knock at somebody’s door, what do you expect? A voice from inside, “Yes! May I know who is knocking? Please, wait, I am coming!” but if you had an appointment with Mr. Frank or Pastor Peter and he comes late, you would ask, “Ha, Peter, why are you here late?” even without seeing him, you would assume that may be the one knocking. Yes, God knows us and understands our emotions.

If you are expecting Pastor Peter and Bishop Aka to eat your well-prepared meal and in turn a particular crusader comes in to consume it with you, Peter and Aka come in late after the whole food is consumed, what would you do? “O, my friends, you came late, there is no food at home now but you wait for another to be prepared for you.” So, they need patience while the crusader who was hungry and asked for food or even knocked while the food was on the table had his demand met immediately,

Remember He said, “…to him who knocks it will be opened. Or what a man is there among you who, if his son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a serpent?” (Matt. 7:9-10). No one can seek and it will be opened, or ask and find at the same time. No one can knock and receives. The true situation is, “Ask and it will be given (not find) to you; seek, and you will find (not opened); knock and it will be opened to you (not receive)” (Matt. 7:7)

NOTE: So many Christians have complained to me in different parts of the world wherein I have ministered that when they pray, they have received no answer. Well, to those who want to know that God answers all prayers, here is a guide for the same purpose as you read on.

I am of the view that God answers all prayers in so far as He is alive. I will further expose how some advanced powers of darkness answer prayers of ‘Christians’ (whose spiritual lives are bereft of Christ’s righteousness) in a book titled “Can Agent of Darkness Prevent and Answer Prayers?” This will, however, afford the earthmen and the churchmen the opportunity to know the truth of what is going on in the world of man. This book as referenced is yet to be published.

A particular wife of a man of God was sick after her husband had fasted for seven days for his wife to die, due to her ignoble and notorious behaviour. At the end of the pastor’s fasting, he confessed, “God has refused to answer my prayers.” His knowledge of God’s failure in this connection was based on the fact that the woman was still alive after his so-called fasting and prayer. The earthly shepherd was worried and dissatisfied with God. When he was confessing to me, I consequently made him realise that God, in full totality, answered his prayers. However, I made him realise that God can answer prayers in three ways thus: No, I will not do it. Yes, i will do it just now, so, receive it because you have asked in accordance with my will and purpose, and Wait; this is the most controversial one that some people do not want to hear. God could say, “Please, wait, my son. I know what you need now, wait, I will do it but not now. At this stage, the person requires patience to follow the Ancient of Days. Let it be emphasised here that the problem with some Christians is that they talk too much and spend so much time in pleading with God the way humans plead with themselves, particularly the way politicians plead with one another when they need any kind of political support. This is not supposed to be the case because God is not a man.