“Dear Prof, I just want to thank God for the oil together with the prayers I received from you. The oil has greatly assisted me and my family so well. I have always had miscarriage, for over 16 years now, and my husband thought I could not bear him a child. We had several problems about this and his people went and got him a wife who started having the same problem, for five years now. We discovered that it was ancestral curses. Much family deliverance has been done, without any good result, until I ordered your oil last year and did the prayers as instructed by you. I just had a baby boy five days ago and I am very happy and fulfilled now. May God bless you sir.”

– Sister Blessing Udah, [email protected]

This is my story, please publish it but not with my contact. I was involved in cult activities to the extent that certain things people thought were impossible became very possible with me. I was so addicted to drugs that I could not sleep without drugging myself; the same drug helped me to do so many evils. It became a tradition as I lived in bondage. My father, a well-known man of God, did not know I was involved in such things as I was very busy with church activities. It was my mother that noticed and took it upon herself to assist me. When it became obvious that I was lost without hope, my mother contacted you and, after your investigation, you recommended some bottles of your oil, which we ordered. After my mother did the prayers with me, I noticed that I became a changed person and I denounced cultism. God helped me too that I stopped the demonic life of taking drugs. Drug life became a thing of the past and, today, I am so happy to share this testimony with you. God bless you so much, sir. (Names and contact withheld)

Let it be emphasized here that the problem with some Christians is that they talk too much and spend so much time in pleading with God the way humans plead with themselves, particularly the way politicians plead with one another when they need any kind of political support. This is not supposed to be the case because God is not a man.

When you pray, it is very expedient that you listen because you are talking with your father and he will in turn talk back or reply you. Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ concludes this thus, “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me” (John 10:27). Here is a glaring evidence of the fact that the sheep (the Christian) must in turn hear the voice of God when he talks to his Father. You must learn how to listen when you pray. This is so because, if you do not listen, you may not be aware of when God or the Holy Spirit may be talking to you.

The answer you should expect from God, I mean the type of answer you must expect from the lord after reading, praying and applying the principles in this exposition, will be very positive. God will do it because Christ said, “If you ask anything in my name, I will do it” (John 14:14). Watch out, for the lord will do it.

The principles in this great work are perfect steps in realising your true destiny in the mind of our only Saviour Jesus Christ. God cannot say ‘no’ to this prayer, if you put the principles first before entering into full prayer in this connection. By the grace of God, you will receive your heart’s desire after praying this prayer. It is a short prayer that will effect a positive change in your entire life. The bible says, “…Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, said the lord of hosts” (Zech. 4:6).

“Praise the lord, I am freed at last!” was the shout of a young Christian brother who was seized by an occult lady who by all means wanted brother Nwaude to marry her. She met brother Nwaude in a Pentecostal church where she was constantly visiting for prayers. Sister Hope was innocent-looking in appearance but her heart was full of evil. She was out to take what did not belong to her with occult powers.

This brother (Nwaude) was consequently hypnotized by the relationship, but, however, thought that he was truly in love with Sister Hope who later made him realize that God had before they met decreed that they would be husband and wife. It is quite disheartening how ‘a man of God’ could pray and confirm that God has joined a woman who through her occult powers hoodwinked a young man and consequently compelled him to marry her under the influence of some esoteric powers.

The man of God who claimed to be under the influence of the Holy Spirit did not dictate when the devil was at work. A woman I recently ministered to informed me that a man of God who runs a prophetic ministry in Owerri, Imo State of Nigeria, prayed for her and told her that God would send another man (not her husband) to take good care of her. The man of God went to the extent of telling her that she was free to indulge in sexual acts with the man so far as he would take good care of her. This is another error in some churches.

As a matter of fact, brother Nwaude felt he was doing the right thing until he initiated a marriage talk with the church elders, who also finally approved the marriage. It could interest you to know that the church is now perfectly organised that the owner, Christ, is organised out of it. This is an error. The demonic ‘sister’ held brother Nwaude with her occult powers until he performed her traditional marriage and everybody was happy.

They had to fix a date for their wedding. They were to wed on Saturday, while I was in another church for a meeting in Lagos. On the Friday night while I was ministering under the auspices of the Holy Spirit, brother Nwaude was there in the church too even though he was not a member of the church that invited me, but he saw the posters and, having read some of my books, he seriously desired to meet with me face-to-face, as many have desired same as well. After the message on Friday night, I made an alter call and so many people came out, including Nwaude whose wedding was to be the following day. According to him, seeing me was more important to him than anything in life even though he later informed me that same night that the church did not believe in holding a Bachelor’s Eve.

Well, I prayed for those who came out for alter call. While the prayer was going on, the spirit of God revealed to me that a brother ‘who is to wed here is in bondage.’ I said a lot of things under the power of the Holy Spirit. Brother Nwaude was touched as I was praying and fell on the ground as the power touched him. So, the ushers brought him to me for prayers and I prayed for him and he refused to go back to his house that same night because of the things he heard and saw.

He confessed to the congregation that after hearing from me, he was convinced that he was in bondage but the way out eluded him. But, “when I heard that I can make a decree and receive it within a short time, I decided to apply the principles the man of God outlined…Today a woman who would have killed me if I had wedded her has gone out of my life…The way It happened was miraculous.

“On the fateful day of the wedding, after doing what the man of God said, I relaxed in my friend’s house and was praying, everybody was waiting in the church for me to come and be joined together with a ‘demon’. I relaxed; the pastors waited for me for too long and did not know what to do. The lady herself knew that I had been set free from her love potion, so she hurried home immediately and locked herself in a room and did not say a word. That was how God set me free through his servant.”

This prayer is the type God must answer because he is directly involved in it. God has made it possible for you to be opportune to read this article, make it a must to receive something from God by applying the principles stated for your spiritual growth.