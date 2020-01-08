“Dear Prof, I want to use this medium to express my happiness towards the use of the anointing oil and the prayer you told me to do, though during the prayer I had some attacks in which the evil woman that swore that my sister would never get married appeared to me threatening (fire and brimstone) that she will not be alive to see me make my results and go to school too. I continued in my prayer with the oil when I woke up. Today, I made my results and my sister got married in December 2012, against the wish of the evil woman. God be with you sir.”

– Mr. Chinedu J., 07069778823

“Dear Sir, I thought it was a joke when my wife introduced me to your column. At first I did not take it seriously at all, until I started reading some great testimonies of what God is doing through your anointing oil. I have gone through hell in the hands of some men of God. My wife persuaded me to call you and to order your anointing oil. We were married for over 25 years without any sign of having a child. We became a laughing stock to so many people around us who saw my wife as my fellow man. In fact, I do not know how to start and how to thank God for your life. When we got the oil, the first thing that happened to my wife was the stooling of a strange object like a lizard; after that, she started seeing her monthly menses. She conceived last year after the 14 days anointing and had twin baby boys for me three weeks ago. I am indeed very blessed and may God be with you sir.”

– Dr. Emma C., [email protected]

A particular sister known as Mrs. Rosemary Duru met me in a religious programme in South Africa while teaching on this topic: “How to Pass a Decree and Receive it.” Mrs. Duru was barren for 25 years, but after hearing what you are soon going to read, she decided to pray, and at the end of 20 days she called me on my phone while I was in a programme at the Northern Province (Limpopo) in South Africa.

However, I did not know that she was doing what I taught in their church, but when she called me, and consequently informed me of same, I prayed for her on phone and detached my mind from her case. As God has always done with those who have always prayed this prayer, three months later she called me in my country, Nigeria, and informed me that, after the prayer, she became pregnant the next month, in her words: “Man of God Uzorma, please, take this message to the entire world because so many people need it, in order to be set free from problems of life. This decree brought a total change in my life that, today, I am convinced that I am a woman and not a man as some of my husband’s brothers and friends have considered me. I am blessed.”

Dear reader, this is the lord’s doing and I know that your own case will not be different from all those who via this prayer, have received their miracles. Jesus says, “And whatsoever you ask in my name that I will do that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If you ask anything in my name, I will do it” (John 14:13-14).

While the writing of this book was going on, a young man who has worked in a big company, that is, Coca-Cola Bottling Company Plc, had his appointment terminated after 11 years of service. He indicated interest to see me while I was on my table writing. When I gave him due audience on phone, he told a pitiable story and finally emailed a copy of his letter of termination. I introduced the anointing oil that goes with the prayer to him. He ordered it immediately. I was moved by the spirit of God to inform him that, before 20 days from the day he started the assignment, he would not only be recalled but would be promoted. He did not believe it, but it came to pass that, after two weeks, he called me on phone jumping and praising God for the miracle he received. He was recalled and, consequently, promoted. He thanked God for it and the lord was glorified.

Don’t forget, “whatever you ask in my name, I will do it.” This is a strong promise God made and he will not only fulfill it, but will do it again and again and again. Amen.

Don’t tell your brother or friend to come back tomorrow if you can help today, because kindness is a language, which the blind can see and the deaf can hear. Courage is like pregnancy, you cannot hide it.

It was in a programme organised by the Full Gospel Pentecostal Church, Ibadan, that I met a man who knew destitution, negation and humiliation. A young man and a product of one of the best universities in Nigeria known as Engr. Peter Moyemi, he was despised due to his condition. He lived in abject poverty for eight years after his graduation. In fact, the day I saw him, I quickly remembered the case of the poor man in the gospel of John whom Christ said ate from the crumbs that fell from the table of the rich man. This story automatically became real to me when I saw Engr. Peter Moyemi.

This young man knew penury to the extent that he informed me that he used a pair of shoes, a pair of trousers and a shirt for eight years. He was indeed penurious. Yet he was a graduate who majored in mechanical engineering. He remained an applicant for eight years. Peter was the only son (only child) of his parents. His mother died when he was in the secondary school. The young Peter Moyemi became a Christian while in the university so he became so serious with God that he was the president of his religious group.

According to him, his father died immediately he graduated from the university and things became very bad and hard with him. He has been looking for work for eight years and his clothes worn out and his shoes were like those of Stone Age men. He was looking like a man, but when he opened his mouth to speak, his words were full of wisdom and knowledge.

On the second day of the church programme, I was led by the Holy Spirit to speak on the subject matter of this article. When Engr. Peter realized that his destiny could be changed for the better (after listening to me), he decided to visit me for more discussion concerning his case. When he came to the hotel, he was seriously questioned by the workers (receptionist in particular) to really know if he was mentally alright. Poverty is a curse! The bible conclude, “…the destruction of the poor is their poverty” (Prov. 10:15).

When eventually Engr. Moyemi was permitted to come to my room, I was bamboozled and wondered if he was a mad man. He was looking very unbelievable! With a big old Bible under his armpit, old and Adamic shoes plus an ancient tie, the type used by the old superintendents and sectional leaders of Assemblies of God Church in 1930s, he was so excited to meet with me and thus he expressed himself: “Man of God, my meeting with you today is the beginning of my miracles…you need to give me two or three hours to explain my problems to you, it is a long story…but I am convinced by God through what I heard form you yesterday night that 20 days from now I will become a new person.”

Following his demand for attention, I humbly gave him the opportunity to talk to me, but in-between his life story, the voice of the Lord said to me, “My son the Reformer, say to Peter that it shall not be long from today…it has come to pass…his joy shall overcome his sorrows.”

Before I allowed him to continue with his sympathetic story, I brought to his knowledge what the Lord said about him. I want to sound it categorically clear here that the same voice of the Lord is telling me that all readers of this article shall by the grace of God overcome their problems within 20 days from now, in Jesus name, Amen!