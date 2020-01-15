“Good day, my brother in Christ. I want to share this testimony early this year 2020. It happened early January last year, when I contacted Prof. Uzorma to assist me spiritually for my business to grow. He asked me to order two bottles of his oil. By God’s grace, I did and, after the prayer, he asked me if I wanted to record great success in 2019, I answered in the affirmative. He gave me an instruction of gathering all the naira denominations and using same for prayer. I did as was instructed, though it took me a long time. After the prayer, I noticed that my business started moving very fine. All through last 2019, I made a major breakthrough in my business to the extent that I opened four branches within Lagos. I was borrowing to eat in 2018, until I contacted The Reformer, who assisted me, and God used him to put a smile on my face. The spirit of poverty has left me. God bless you, daddy.”

– Mr. Happiness A., [email protected]

“Glory be to God, my dear Prof. I got the oil and used it as you instructed. I have started noticing changes in my business. God has given me serious breakthrough as a result of the prayers I used your oil to do. The other amazing thing that I did not mention to you was the fact that I tested positive to a deadly illness for over 10 years now. I used the oil for the same purpose and later went to medical test only to discover that it was negative. My doctor was surprised how it happened and referred me to another confirmatory test, which I did and it was negative. Three months later, I did another test and it was negative. I am free, man of God! God will bless you for me, sir. Now, I believe that the testimonies are true because I am a witness.”

– Mr. Eze Egodi, [email protected]

It came to pass that Engr. Peter Moyemi used almost four hours to tell his life story. I was still under the auspices of the Holy Spirit when I spoke to him and instructed him on what to do. When I consequently implored him to be on his knees for special prayers and decree to be passed on his behalf, he did not delay at all to do so, having received the anointing oil that accompanies the decree.

When I placed my hand on his head, the voice of the Lord said to me, The Reformer, I am going to do something from now through you for this man, but tell him to follow strictly the instructions concerning the use of the anointing oil and inform him to consummate his miracle through sowing a seed of faith into your hand as a point of contact to his blessings.

I delayed to inform him about the divine message. When I became reluctant in communicating the message because of his condition that attracted my pity, the Lord said again, Do you love his state of life? Do you love him more than myself? If you want him to continue in penury then withhold the message … I am about doing something in his life through you and Peter must obey me. If you love his condition, then withhold the message… ”

After about eight days, nothing miraculous took place in his life. He was highly worried and he kept calling me on phone. On the 12th day, he informed me that, on his way to the church one Sunday morning, he was passing a centre where refuse was dumped. He saw a particular newspaper, an old one for that matter, and the spirit of God asked him to pick it up. He was reluctant and wanted to vilify the voice of the Lord, but he continued.

When finally he stopped and picked up the old newspaper, he saw an advert page where a reputable company published to the notice of the general public of three engines (used for both production of some materials and road construction) brought into Nigeria by the same great company. The said engines could not function due to unidentified problems. Many professionals within and outside Nigeria were invited to repair the three engines, all to no avail.

Then the producers of the engines declared it beyond repair. When the advert was published, one of the conditions for the job was for the candidate to have efficient knowledge on how to operate the engine. Many people applied but none was able to operate the machines used for production.

Engr. Peter Moyemi saw the paper and decided to trace the Nigerian office of the said company. On reaching there in Lagos, he introduced himself and his interest to see the general manager, but the lady receptionist called him a mad man.

Peter wept and sorrowfully went home. That same night, he called me and, consequently, informed me of all that he went through. But on the 16th day after I had implored him to go, he went and the same lady treated him with profound ignominy and finally called him a mad man. Unfortunately, he was not allowed to see the manager of the company, not to talk of seeing the engines. On his return, he called and continued weeping without ceasing. “I know your problems are over,” I said to him. “It is hard to believe because I have no food in my house tonight,” he replied. I cautioned him to live by faith and not by fact and sight.

On the 18th day, he went back to the company with a bottle of my oil, which I blessed for him. On reaching the said company, he saw a Christian receptionist who did not prolong his case. He quickly informed the girl that he came to see the manager and to work on the three engines that were abandoned. The receptionist laughed and informed Peter to go “for it is of no use because even the white men who manufactured them could not trace the problem,” she said. Engr. Moyemi asked her to assist him see the manager, which she finally did.

When Peter got into the office of the manager and introduced himself, there was doubt in the mind of the manager concerning Engr. Moyemi’s identity. But, at the end, Peter told him his mission. He allowed him access to the engines. Peter had his (anointed) oil in his hand, it sounds so foolish. Yes, it is foolishness to the world but wisdom to the true children of God. The oil of faith shall do wonders in your life this year!

On that fateful day, Engr. Peter Moyemi entered the office of the manager and the manager allowed him to work on the engines. He was so excited that two days to the expiration of the 20 days decree, his miracle came.

When he saw one of the engines, the manager watched him. He first of all prayed and anointed the engine, the Holy Spirit informed him on what to do. He consequently did as was instructed and the first engine started working automatically. The manager was so happy and finally took him to where the two others were. Engr. Moyemi did same as the spirit of God led him, the two engines started working too.

The manager asked him, “Please, sir, may I know who you are? He introduced himself. The manager asked him into his office and gave him an official welcome and picked his phone and called their headquarters overseas and released the good news to them. They issued instruction for automatic employment to Engr. Peter Moyemi.

Moyemi became employed as a manager. An official car was given to him with a driver. A good accommodation and a cook were provided. Everything was fine for Engr. Moyemi within 20 days if his decree. He called me on phone and shared the testimony, which started from a dustbin. God is not a man who can change without fulfilling his words. Today, the history of Peter Moyemi has changed for good within 20 days alone. What about you? Are you not ready to change your history within 20 days?

Note: The oil together with the seed faith, which was regarded as nothing, brought a total change in the life of Engr. Peter Moyemi. Don’t spend your last money on yourself and live in permanent lack. Peter is enjoying his blessings now because he obeyed God. Peter is out of the country now as the only Nigerian in the directorship of this great company. Tomorrow may yours; do not delay to obey the voice of God telling you to support Gods work now. It will serve as open door for you.