“Happy New Year Prof. I wish to express my profound gratitude to you for the efficacy of your oil that has greatly assisted my life in no small measure. When I got the oil, I followed your instructions on how to apply it. After about a week, I saw the miracle…May God double your anointing to help many more people…” Mr. Ago C. 08033102440.

“Dear Prof., I am a lady that has seen many things in my life. I have decided to send this testimony to you because there are many people like me out their when they read this; they will know that God is alive and can do impossibilities with his true servants like you. I came from a family where evil men and women dwell and each boasted in the name and the nature of evil they did. I woke up one morning and mistakenly forgot to greet one of my uncles that was how my problem started. He became angry with me and vowed to end my life. The following day, I saw myself as a little girl in the dream being fed by that my evil uncle, when I woke up; I did not recognize myself again. This happened to me in 1994 and since then I became useless and worthless. I lost my job in the bank; my body became a center for evil manipulation. I started having a kind of epileptic sickness that nobody knew its source. I have visited so many men of God, native doctors and hospitals to the extent that my people wanted me to die instead of wasting their money. For over five months, I did not eat any food from anybody but my uncle was feeding me in the dream every night. Oh he dealt with me! At a point I lost my senses and walked naked as a lady and was seen by many…just because I did not say “GOOD-MORNING” to my uncle.

It was when all hope was lost that my younger brother who has been a regular reader of your column introduced it to me and he assisted me to order for your oil. I thought it was the usual prayer that I have always done without result. I was not interested in the prayer at all but my brother forced me to join him in it to enable my problem come to an end. Due to my experiences in the hands of men of God who made merchandise of my condition, I decided not to be interested in them until my brother forced me to use your oil. Upon all these, my uncle was expecting me to die and was still feeding and having sex with me in the dream. Daddy, when my brother used the oil to anoint the bucket of water which I used to take my bath as you instructed, the following morning, it was as if another new body was brought into my present body; I became very strong and vomited something that looks like fresh fish mixed with strange substances. When I vomited that fish, my uncle had stroke that same day and started confessing on how he did what he did to me for many years now. After his confession, he gave up the ghost his body is yet to be buried for so many reasons… I am very healthy now and ready to go back to work. God that has made it possible for me to be healed and delivered through you be praised, I will serve him forever…” Sister Helen O. K (Contact withheld).

The bible says, “Woe to those who decree unrighteous decrees, who write misfortune, which they have prescribed” Isa. 10:1. Now, it is important to state here that this article is not written in order to negate the principles of divine love, rather to uplift same. This information is designed that the user will know that instead of praying against your enemy for the Holy Ghost fire to consume him or her, you owe it a prime duty to pray for his blessing and success. This is completely neglected today in our holy temples.

Some have refused to love their enemies. Unknowingly to the ignorant ones, the greatest success you desire to attain is determined by the degree of love you show to your so called enemies. Again, your so called enemies make the greatest contribution to the positive advancement of your life. Look at the case of Joseph and his brothers, did the greatness of Joseph come from his friends or those wished him well? Not at all! It came from his enemies. This assertion is attested to by Christ thus, “But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” Matt. 5: 44.

You must not use the information contained here to pray against one another; if you really want God to come to your aid. Do not decree unrighteous decree by telling God to fight those who are fighting against you. It is repulsive for a good Christian to pray such prayer. We have the best standard and a beautiful example of prayer given to us by Christ the saviour of the world.

Jesus Christ never asked us to pray against our enemies rather He urged thus, “Love your enemies, bless (pray for) those who curse you, do good to those who hates you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust”. (Matt. 5:44-45).

Throughout the ministry of Christ on earth, he never returned curse for curse or did He ever implored his followers to hate anyone who hated them as some misguided church men do today. Where they got or received such message from is not surprising. Yes, it is from the evil deceiver, Satan.

So if you must pray this prayer, you must first of all forgive those you call your enemies, for you may be surprised to know that you may be worse than the person you have hitherto called your foe or enemy. Therefore pray not against your enemy rather forgive him or her and forgive yourself as you tell God to forgive you for not forgiving your enemy in time. This is the genesis of victory.

All the noise making in the church today which we call prayer, may not be qualified to be called prayer in the ultimate sense, because the present day church is full of fire for fire, back to sender, fight against those who fight against me, chase those who chase me, etc. this is a profound error. Yes, fire for fire may be accepted but what about fighting those who fight you? The entire church needs to be born again and again in the name of the lord because of this ignoble way of praying. Back to sender may be justified in line with secular understanding of spirituality but it does not in ultimate sense justify leaving the battle for the Lord alone.

Be informed that to go into prayer with the notion that God does not know what we need or even want, or what is best for us, and that we must advise him, argue with him, stress our viewpoint and convinced him, or at least urge him to adopt our ideas and decisions and grant what we plead for, is to make the most serious mistake in the process of praying.

In the first place, the process of prayer is a transcendent way of communion with God. It is the most intimate, personal contact that we can make with our supreme and ultimate heavenly father. This sublime period of communication with God should be divine and ought to be approached with clean thoughts, but most of all, with a clear understanding of our privileges and a total absence of any feeling that we have any right to petition God to grant us our wishes.

The fact that we are not surrounded by any restrictions with regard to prayer and that God has given us the consciousness and ability, as well as the privilege of approaching him in holy communion and of attuning ourselves with him at any hour of the day or any moment in our lives, is itself a divine gift or concession that we value all things. Therefore, prayer was approached with thankfulness in every sense, and the first expression uttered by the lips was words of appreciation and thanks. Make prayer the real pleasure of your life, for it brings you in closer contact with the Ancient of Days.