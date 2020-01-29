“Dear brother Nathan, I am most grateful to God for what he did for me and my entire household through the use of the oil. My wife was missing for seven years and every effort to trace her failed. Men of God kept telling us that she was alive but was held by spirits in the water occult kingdom. We kept praying, until someone introduced me to you, and when I spoke to you and you asked me to order your anointing oil for the freedom of my wife, I did and started the prayer. To the glory of God, midway into the prayer, particularly the mid-night prayer, when I anointed the land and went to the river to anoint it for her freedom, I noticed that I had peace of mind in the first place. After two days, I noticed the sound of a car in my compound about 2:30am when I was still in the prayer you instructed me. I was afraid thinking that they were armed robbers. After about four minutes, I heard a knock on my door and I came out only to see my wife standing at my door. Some of my family members came out and started rejoicing with me. I have a lot to tell you about what she experienced within the seven years in the unknown world. But one of the things that made me happy was the fact that she said, when I anointed the river according to your instruction, she said that they had a serious problem and disagreement about her continuous stay with them. Man of God I am happy we shall come to see you. God be praised.

If you must pray, you must identify your problem and how serious the problem is before going to God in prayer. So many people pray without knowing what they want. They just beg as if they are begging for a piece of bread. To pray is not to beg, even though prayer has been misunderstood because of man’s ignoble habit of never approaching God without at the same time expecting anything even though anything thus demanded may have value in our present time and life.

Yes, man in his nature always expects something when he prays, this he cannot deny! In some cases, when we pray, we do not know what we want and desire. It is lack of proper knowledge in this connection that makes some people to ask amiss. The Bible says, “You ask and do not receive, because you ask amiss, that you may spend it on your pleasures” (James 4:3)

The problem of pleasure blinds man most times and that is why he constantly thinks that pleasure is his major problem. And in the pursuit of pleasure, he has undermined his main problem and has continued to misapply divine principles.

It is important to note that lack of identification of one’s problem has become the major root of man’s failure. The earth-man should try within his divine volition to overcome the pleasures of life, which have kept him earthbound and behind the bar of wrong thinking. Verily I say to you, it is only by so doing you can save yourself from the poisonous fruits of error and illusion that have walled your psychic environment; therefore, arise and shake off the dust of ignorance and enter into His court with thanksgiving, for by so doing you will be elevated above this present state of illusory phantasmagoria wherein you think that pleasure is your problem. The search for pleasure has buried your proper thinking of true life in Christ; by virtue of this knowledge, you are implored to get over to a higher knowledge in Christ where you will certainly recognise that the only problem you have, as this article is in your hand, is that you do not know that you have no problem.

The blind man in the book of Mark knew his problem. He was blind and needed his eyes to be opened. When he was asked by Christ, “…What do you want me to do for you?” The blind man said to Him, “Rabboni, that I may receive my sight. Then Jesus said to him, Go your way, your faith has made you well” (Mark 10:51-52).

The man with three letters ‘B’ attached to his name identified his ultimate problem replied by being emphatic and categorical, “that I may receive my sight”. He had need for material things in life but placed premium and priority to receiving his sight first. He did not say “O lord that I may receive my sight and the material things to make my family comfortable to enable me serve you confidently.” No! He realized his main issue and faced it with love and care as a result, he got it without delay.

Following the fact that he was able to identify his problem, there was a big change in his life. When eventually the manifested Ancient of Days-Christ, gave a touch to his life, the B.B.B man, meaning, Blind, Beggar and Bartimaeus was so excited because of the good hand of God revealed upon his life. Today may be your own turn only and only if you will identify your exact problem without behaving like the man at the gate of the temple called ‘Beautiful’.

He did not realize his problem at all. He thought that begging was the best profession for him as a lame man from birth. He had no option, even though he was at the gate of the temple of God called Beautiful. By the name of the temple any beautiful thing could happen to anybody who found himself within the area, but he was at the gate, just to ask for alms from people who went in to receive their miracle from God.

Yes, on a serious note, he made daily income! But he was blind to his problem because of the little money he made on daily basis. Like the case of some Christians, they are very satisfied in their little ‘take home’ and as a result have failed to aspire to a higher height because Christ said, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” (Matt. 5:3). Their wrong interpretation to this portion of the Bible have really contributed to why some seriously advocate for poverty and regarding same as one of the fruits of the Holy Spirit. This is very wrong because the Lord never incorporated such illicit meaning in such a spiritual statement.

However, the lame at the gate of the temple was finally disappointed one day when he was eagerly expecting some money from Peter and John, and the young men having been giving him money for a long time, when he saw them, he was excited, and the Bible concludes, “…so he gave them his attention, expecting to receive something from them. Then Peter said, “Silver and gold I don’t have. But what I do have I give you, in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, rise up and walk” (Acts 3:4-6).

He was forced to identify his problem and when he did, joy and peace came and he joined others to struggle in life. This is my expectation here, that by the time you identify your real problem, you will be able to deal with it. Identify it right now and join the man at the Beautiful gate to leap for joy as he walked into the temple of freedom, praising God.