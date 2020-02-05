Dear Prof, your anointing oil that I ordered to send to my husband in America has brought his total freedom. We got married here before he travelled. At a point, he started doing well and came home two times within two years. The last time he came home, everything changed because he became the envy of many people. On reaching America, he lost his job and started living from hand to mouth; even the foundation of a building he laid in his last visit in 2010 became a laughing stock. We have gone to so many men of God on his behalf, all to no avail. He called me early last year and told me that he would be coming back home to die with his family instead of dying of frustration and penury in USA. We were planning to sell a portion of land in order to send him money for ticket before someone introduced you to me. When I spoke to you, you instructed me to order your oil and send it to him. Sir, you could recall that you also asked me to do the prayer with him, when I got the oil; I did as you instructed me. I asked him to do the prayer first before we begin to arrange to sell the land for his air ticket. Daddy, I must confess that after using the oil and following the instruction you gave us, during the second section of the prayer, my husband got a call from the owner of the company he was working before they terminated his job. The same man who for over 10 years refused to hear his voice and assist him. He asked him to come, and he apologised to him for all that he did and then restored my husband’s job and paid him three years salaries as compensation. Again, one of his kinsmen at the end of the prayer confessed being responsible for my husband’s setback through the money he gave to him when he visited home. After his confession, many things happened. I thank God for your life sir.

– Mrs. Sharon, [email protected]

Dear Brother Uzorma, kindly publish my article but not with my contact. You recall some months ago when I called you to explain my situation in my office. I was terrified by the things I was seeing due to the fact that I was promoted. I came into my office one day and saw a huge tall man sitting on my seat; the moment he saw me, he vanished and right from that day, I became very sick and was rushed to the hospital. That was the end of going to work. I was taken to overseas for treatment and nothing was discovered. I was in pain all through last year and the person that did that was so happy, thinking I was going to die but, unfortunately for him, God answered me through you. When I got your oil, I used it as you directed me and, by the grace of God, my prayer was answered. During my prayer, I saw an angel of the most high crushing the hug evil man that I saw in my office though it was in a dream. This brought my freedom and healing till date. I’m very grateful to God because the man who sent the evil spirit that attacked me has been handled by God. I have returned to my work and I am truly happy that God has answered me. God bless you. (Name and contact withheld).

One of the most popular African proverbs says, “When money is lost, nothing is lost; when time is lost, something is lost; but when hope is lost, everything is lost.” My dear, no matter how short you are, you can see the sky. And whoever wants what is on the ground must bend. There is no life without hope and expectation.

Having identified your real problem, you can look up for the solution. Who will solve your problems? Is it the Lord Jesus Christ or Satan? If your hope is in satanic source, better begin to retrace your steps because when a naked person promises you a piece of cloth, just look at what he is wearing. Yes, if a naked person promises you cloth, beware, because it is deceit.

The Bible says, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning” (James 1:17). God does not fail, even if everything around you fails, God is a complete being that will never change nor fail those who anchor their expectations on Him. He is the giver of good things; perfect gifts will always come from Him.

The woman with the issue of blood that had no name had her expectation anchored on Christ and she remained unmovable because God does not let anyone who puts his trust in him down. Put your trust in Him before praying this prayer, “The young lions do lack, and suffer hunger; but they who seek the Lord shall not lack any good thing” (Ps. 34:10). Believe what God says about you and endeavour to live within the divine provisions of the Lord and indeed nothing shall be impossible with you in the name of the Lord.

I am sure that the woman with the issue of blood had her hope that one day she was going to see Jesus Christ, and upon seeing and touching him, she said, “I must receive my healing.” What is your hope as this article is in your hand? Do you believe that your life will remain the same after praying this prayer? No, no and no! There must be a change, a total change that will uproot your doubt and extol the sound power of God in your entire human endeavour.

God is looking for a man who will say, “Because I am convinced that Jesus died for me, I must receive my heart’s desire and my decree today! This is the person that his expectation and hope will never be dashed on a wall because, “…the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits” (Daniel 11:32). Do you know your hope? Yes, my hope is in my God. Do you know your God? Yes, my God is the Creator of the entire universe. He is the Saviour of mankind, our Lord Jesus Christ. You have answered fine, but are you strong in him? I can’t understand what you mean! The above is the voice of the naïve Christian.

This is the situation. You don’t know that only those who know God can move his hand into action. It is very difficult to represent someone you don’t know very well. The Church has over-engaged herself in much storytelling, this is the time to act, it is time to decree a thing and watch it come to pass within a space of time, not in the name of any person or any anti-Christ, but in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Watch out for the fulfillment of your hope and expectation as you pass this decree today. Verily I say to you, it must come to pass to the glory of the only Saviour of mankind, Jesus Christ.

This article is written in order to advance Christians in the path of light. It gives the Christian the chance to receive anything that is good from the Lord within 20 days. And in doing this, it has a process, for everything has a process in the realm of God. Yes, everything has a process in the physical system of reality.

In preparing for this prayer, you must be ready to do it for the change you are searching for, while expecting this change, it is very important to note that you will work for it, for it will not come by chance. God said, “Ask of me, and I will give you the nations for your inheritance and the ends of the earth for your possession” (Ps. 2:8).

From the foregoing, it is evident that you must ask of the Lord. Now what I am saying is this, before you position yourself to ask anything, you must be prepared. In praying this type of prayer, you must first of all ask yourself the following questions:

· Is my life transformed (Am I born again?)

· Do I have any person I consider as my enemy?

· Do I often forgive my enemies?

· Am I presently living in a habitual sin?

· Do I believe in God through His son Jesus Christ?

· Do I strongly believe that the Bible is the spoken word of God and is the final authority for mankind?

· Am I holding back sin against myself?

· Can I truly fast and pray with keen concentration?

· Do I have reason for doing this prayer?

· Do I truly trust in the working of the Holy Spirit in bringing a change to my life problems?

· Do I believe there can be a change in my life within 20 days?

Having considered these questions, it becomes very important to decide on what to do next. For those who are willing to go ahead with the Lord in this prayer, you must put into cognizance the sayings of Christ that no one who puts his hands on the plow and looks back is worthy of the Kingdom.