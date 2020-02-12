“Dear Prof. God has used you and the anointing oil I ordered from you to perform wonderful miracles in my life. After praying with the oil as directed, the menstrual cycle of my wife that stopped for seven years has returned in full. On my own, I have suffered from a serious growth inside my body for so many years. I went for a medical test it was revealed that the heavy growth of staph I suffered for many years was dislodged from my system after using your anointing oil… May the name of our God be praised” Mr. Maxwell W. Email [email protected]

“Good day my Prof, God has done it for us in a manner that we did not expect. I was sent out of my husband’s family for something I did not do. For 12 years I was very afraid of life crying and complaining here and there. I visited all manner of prophets and juju priests all to no avail. I became very worried until my younger sister who also received her own miracle through the oil you sent to me introduced me to your column. I have been reading it and did not take you serious in view of my experience. However, I reluctantly decided to order your oil and prayed with it and things started happening in my husband’s home. The woman who accused me of both killing my husband’s brother and adultery started confessing that I am innocent of the accusation. She asked them under serious divine torture to bring me back to the family…It happened as a miracle that I was invited and when I went I saw thing that I cannot explain here. Nobody knew that the woman was committing adultery with my husband too, she confessed all of that and strange thing happened to her. In fact, I have been recalled and I am living in peace now with my family. My younger sister that introduced me to you also got the oil and she used it for her marriage case and today a day has been fixed for her wedding. I thank you so much”. (Names and contact withheld).

Having considered all these, you must not think that you are going to do this prayer at a stretch, no! But if you can do it at a stretch, it will be better because God will not deny you an answer, whether or not you do it at a stretch. The most important thing is the willingness to do it.

You must be smiling and leaping for joy because this is the time you have been expecting in your life when your problems will be over. Because you are out to trust in the name of the Lord, He will hear you. The Bible says, “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we will remember the name of the Lord our God” (Ps. 20:7). O yes, as you “commit thy ways unto the Lord, trust also in him, and he shall bring it to pass” (Ps. 37:5)

If you are a civil servants, who is interested in this prayer that produces result, you must obtain a week permission from your boss to enable you do this prayer. By this I mean, if you are on it already, while working, you must need a full week to concentrate in order to produce the desired result. It is twenty days prayer that God must not say ‘no’ to.

As soon as you are ready, say this prayer one time: Our father, which art in heaven, hallowed by thy name, thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven, give us this day, our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen.

As soon as you have said Our Lord’s sprayer which is very important in this connection, you must begin to meditate on the prayer for a long time as you project your heart towards God for “where your treasure is, there will your heart be also” (Matt.6:21).

When you become convinced of the state of your mind, by this I mean, when your mind and the entire consciousness of your being is absorbed in the presence of God, then you say this prayer:

O God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, thou who art in heaven, the unsearchable abyss of love and peace, the ineffable sea of love, the fountain of blessing and the bestower of freedom, who send peace to those who receive it. Open to me the sea of thy love and water my soul with the plenteous streams from the riches of thy GRACE. Kindle in me the fire of thy love; sow in me thy fear, strengthen my weakness by thy power and bind me closely to thee through the blood of thy Son Jesus Christ.

I am too sure that at this stage you are already soaked in the spiritual mood of praying; don’t be tossed by fear or anything that will contradict what your mind is set to receive from the Lord within this time. Then you continue again thus:

O Lord God, thou who decrees a thing and it comes to pass, I praise thee with all my heart o God, the Father of life, thou origin of DIVINITY, Good beyond all that is good, fair beyond all that is fair, in whom is calmness, peace and concord; bring me back into the unity of love which will bear some likeness to thy sublime nature. With bended knees, with hand outstretched, I pray to thee, my Lord, O invisible God the BENEVOLENT one, vouchsafe to me in this hour of joy, all righteousness of action, all wisdom of the good mind, that I may thereby bring joy to the soul of the sons of men.

O Father of light! All that I ought to have thought and have not thought, all that I ought to have said and have not said; all that I ought to have done and have not done; all that I ought not to have thought and yet have thought, all that I ought not to have spoken and yet have spoken; all that i ought not to have done and yet have done; for thoughts, words and works, pray I for forgiveness and repent I in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.

After all these, read some inspired Bible portions that the Holy Spirit will bring to your mind. Make sure that you are led by the Spirit of God, so that you will not be swayed by the carnal self to do it on your own in the place of the Holy Ghost. “you are my hiding place, you shall rescue me from trouble, you shall surround me with songs of deliverance” (Ps. 32:7). This is what the Lord is about doing to you within twenty days after this prayer!

The First three days of the twenty days in this prayer must be used for a period of searching through your soul to see if there is either un-confessed or un-forgiven sin in your life. If the way is clear and the blood of Christ has done its work then you begin to sing praises to God. Sing praises and worship God, do this for quite some time before you begin to pray other prayers.

Begin to sprinkle the blood of Jesus all over your body, your soul and spirit. Do so in your family and everything around you. Say the blood of Jesus for seventy times and pray against anti-prayer demons, after which you confess Psalm 4:3; 102:2; 86:1, 6; 85:4. Confess these and other portions of the Bible of your choice. Pray against failure, poverty, sickness, and other related evils that are fighting against you. As you do this, remember to order for the anointing oil that I have been talking about. At this point you need to anoint yourself with the oil three times in a day and say your prayers.

Pray against any spiritual padlock, charms buried or hung, any satanic signs, demonic eyes, enemies of progress, demons of unnecessary expenses, diversion of wealth, curses, evil money, satanic causes of barrenness, broken home, spiritual roadblocks, satanic market where your money is used by witches against you.

Decree of divine connections and prophesy upon yourself. Lift your hand up to heaven and prophesy goodness concerning your business and begin to command all you have asked into manifestation bless your children (if you have any) and ask God for more grace. Now begin to shout the blood of Jesus because it is the basis of our victory. “And they overcome him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony…” (Rev. 12:11).