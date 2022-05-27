After 10 weeks of electrifying performances by the contestants, the Nigerian Idol reality TV show sponsored by Bigi came to a climax on Sunday, May 22 with 21-year-old Progress Chukwuyem emerging victorious and smiling home with a whopping N100 million worth of prizes.

The breakdown of his take-away includes N30 million cash, a new SUV, Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi drinks. Others are an EP and music video, a weekend getaway from TravelBeta and DStv Explora fully installed with 12 months premium subscription.

Progress, who hails from Ika South of Delta State, defeated Edo State-born Zadok Aghalengbe, 27, at the show’s grand finale having secured the highest votes from the 45 million recorded for the week. This was also part of the over 220 million votes recorded for the musical show, which started with top 12 contestants, after a painstaking audition of over four million.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Often called a pastor because of his religious inclination, Progress said he got his inspiration from his activities as a church chorister and also from Grammy-winning American gospel musician, Jonathan McReynolds; even as he admitted participating in a musical competition when he was 16.

To emerge winner, Progress performed AJR’s Bang, which got him a standing ovation from the audience and judges, while Zadok sang I Wanna Dance with Somebody by Whitney Houston, a wonderful rendition that was also well applauded.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Interestingly, the evening was packed with exciting moments with performances from top-notch artistes who were also judges on the show. D’banj, one of the judges, sang Emergency, one of his hit songs. Simi did Duduke and Pheelz performed Finesse. Winner of Nigerian Idol season 6, Kingdom Kroseide also joined the season 7 top 10 contenders in a scintillating performance that made the show a memorable one.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Commenting on his victory, a vividly excited Progress commended the Bigi brand from the stable of Rite Foods, for taking entertainment to an enviable height through its sponsorship of the show.

In her remarks, Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, affirmed that the support from the Bigi brand is a way of connecting with its consumers, who are continually being rejuvenated by the sweet taste of its 13 variants. “The sponsorship of the show is one of the unflinching testimonies of our company’s relentless commitment to strengthening the Nigerian creative industry by discovering and nurturing young talents that will make the nation proud at global events,” she stated.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .