By Maduka Nweke

The Abuja International Housing Show has emerged the largest housing and construction event showcase Nigeria to serve the world in 15 years, with proven record of excellence in meeting the teeming needs of the built industry and the market it serves in a most dynamic way.

The International Housing Show/Exhibition that featured Products Presentation, Exhibition of Building Technology on affordable housing from different parts of the world, home interiors, modern construction equipment, chemical and paints products, mortgage services, housing projects, interactive forums with high net-worth participants, culminating in Nigeria Housing Awards 2021 has become Africa’s biggest housing and construction expo.

It was declared open by Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola who said the government has completed 2,249 low-cost houses out of the 4,694 units being developed in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Convener of the Abuja International Housing Show, Barrister Festus Adebayo has said ‘Save To Win’ (STOW); the PropTech, (property technology) solution promoted by Octo5 Holdings Ltd, will revolutionize housing in Nigeria and bring about much needed collaboration in the Nigerian housing sector.

Adebayo made the statement while speaking about the recently concluded 15th Abuja International Housing Show, where STOW was awarded the PropTech solution of the year.

According to him, with property developers and other real estate companies collaborating on a platform like STOW, solving the housing needs of Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora would become an easier task.

He added that the STOW (Save-to-own) app is a demand aggregator that enables potential home owners to save gradually towards their home ownership goals. “On the app, users can search, view and purchase properties via secure and transparent monthly payments.”

Speaking further about the app, Mr Adebayo said “It is so easy and flexible as if one is paying into a cooperative and at a particular time, you choose the type of house that you want and get your allocation and key to the house.”

The AIHS boss added that it is one of the best ways to help Nigerians who cannot get bulk money at once to own a home and called on other real estate developers in Nigeria to showcase their credible housing projects on the STOW platform. The 15th Abuja International Housing which took place last week in Abuja had in attendance over 8,000 people.

