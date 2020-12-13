From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

When it comes to Nigerians making waves in the Australian entertainment industry, one of the names that comes to mind is Edo State-born McDonald Emiantor.

McDonald, who recently launched his 24-track album in 94 countries, gives vivid account of himself and reveals why rap chose him and not the other way round. “I did not choose rap, rap chose me. My music is just like my audio diary, it touches people all over the world, including people in Nigeria, Singapore, Australia, and it doesn’t matter the nationality,” he said.