Amidst the havoc of the Covid-19 pandemic, the real estate sector seems to have survived unscathed. More so, governments’ palliatives and bailouts, globally, seemed to exclude the property sector as there was hardly any mentioning of real estate among the hard-hit sectors of the economy.

A real estate guru, Iloduba Tochukwu Joemartins who is popularly known as

De Joe offered clarifications on how the property market and those in the business have fared during this uncertain period.

“What we are experiencing is contrary to the opinions of some critics that the sector would not be affected by the pandemic which could be the reason governments pay little or no attention to the sector and consequently abandoned the real estate sector to run on its own, and amazingly, somehow, it has been a smooth sail so far,” De Joe said.

De Joe, is the Chief Executive Officer of Joe Best Estate Development and Property Limited, a major stakeholder in the real estate sector of Lagos.

He further offered an insight into how property developers survive hard times, using himself as an example.

“It is an established fact that a brand that hopes to get far should be ubiquitous and ever-evolving. That is what I did. Rather than complaining about a hard time, I simply embraced the challenges; I tried to accept the change that has come into the world and I then focused on what matters, that way, I’ve been able to reinvent myself and my brand to become what is seen today,” he explained.

So far, he has no misgivings. Instead of a lull in activity due to the pandemic, he has been busy and very soon, the fruit of his labour will be unveiled for the world.

“Plans are in top gear to conclude work on the estate I have been building. It will be ready very soon,” De Joe disclosed.