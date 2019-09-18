Chinenye Anuforo [email protected]

Technology is developing very fast every day, leaving us all trapped in luxuries and comfort with hidden adverse effects on health. Headphones and earphones are one such technology being used mostly by the youth of today without knowing the health issues associated.

The side effects of using headphones and earphones are rising day by day. Today people using headphones and earphones everywhere, but it might turn out that such indulgence amounts to with one’s life.

Here are some side effects of headphones or earphone, especially when used excessively:

Hearing loss/hearing compications

When you use headphones or earphones, the direct audio goes into your ears. Volume exceeding 90 decibels can result in hearing complications and even hearing loss. People who wear earphones and headphones are at higher risk of hearing loss and even complications in hearing. If anyone listens at more than 100 decibels for even 15 minutes, he can face hearing loss. So, if you have to use earphones, be sure to give your ears some rest and do not listen to music at high volume at any cost.

Ear infections

Are your earphones or headphones personal? Do you share them with anyone? Well, we all once in a while share our earphones/headphones with friends and family. This sharing can easily result in ear infections. Bacteria from the ears of different people can easily travel through your headphones. So, next time you share your earphones or headphones, make sure you sterilise them, or stop sharing!

Blocked air passage

These days, the earphone and headphone companies make sure you get some really nice audio experience, but with decent audio experience comes with health risks. To get the best audio experience, we need to insert the earphones directly in the ear canals, which results in no air passage. Yes, the music sounds great but with no air passage you are at higher risk of ear infections.

In most cases, people who regularly use earphones and headphones experience more ear wax, which results in tinnitus, infection and even problems in hearing.

Numb ears

Recent studies have shown that people who use earphones or headphones most of the time in the day to hear loud music have felt numb ears. Their hearing abilities get numb for a while and then comes back to normal. This numbness of hearing can be dangerous and lead to deafness.

Pain in ears

People using earphones and headphones usually complain of pain in the ears, some strange sound buzzing inside or ears or a sharp pain in a certain point of ear

Bad effects on brain

The electromagnetic waves produced by earphones and headphone can cause serious dangers for your brain. However, no strong medical evidence has yet been found to prove it. But people who are daily users of Bluetooth, headphones and earphones have been found more prone to brain-related problems.

The inner ear is directly linked to the brain, even a little infection in the inner ear can directly affect the brain and can lead to serious health issues.

Accidents

Recently, the number of accidents has increased with people using earphones or headphones involved. Car accidents, road accidents and even train accidents involving people using earphones have increased at an alarming rate. One cannot hear the honks or warnings, and thus becomes victim of some unfortunate accidents. But many a times, in order to save the lives of people using headphones or earphones, other people’s life comes in danger.