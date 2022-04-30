When it comes to tourism, art and culture in Nigeria, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe’s reputation is stellar. As the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Runsewe is arguably one of the biggest cultural ambassadors the country has produced. He literally breathes, eats and drinks culture; in fact, his passion for Nigeria’s culture is unprecedented. Since he assumed the helm of affairs at the NCAC, the tourism, art and culture sector in Nigeria has been at the top of their game. Recently, the man had to be pressed before he could admit that he commandeered a show that literally shook the foundations of Lagos.

Runsewe has made more contributions that can’t be measured by, from, and within the context of any single sector. Given his history as an operative figure in the tourism sector, one might be tempted to say the sector benefited the most from Runsewe’s committed work. However, the informed will tell you that it is NCAC that has benefited the most from Runsewe’s many achievements. But as things stand now, Runsewe has become a multi-sector personality, reaching beyond the usual borders of the NCAC and extending to the other industries related to arts and culture. And due to his innate humility, it has been a little bit difficult to score the many accomplishments of Runsewe.

The suave gentleman has adapted his increasing popularity and used it to spread the cultural distinctiveness of Nigeria and in the process, dined and wined with presidents, kings, diplomats and international business moguls across the world. All in all, it’s safe to conclude that Runsewe gives his best to whatever ministry, industry, or sector he is assigned, which in turn makes him the poster boy of Nigeria tourism. The string of awards that litters the mantelpiece in his office is also evident of his success story in the sector.

