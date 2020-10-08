In the world of business and investments, real estate is often considered a better investment option for investors who wish to take an active role in growing their capital, rather than passively putting their money into a fund managed by somebody else.

It involves buying, owning, managing, renting and/or selling real estate (properties, land, etc) for profit and can be a lucrative alternative for those unable to cope with the unpredictability of the stock market. For many people, real estate is still uncharted territory. For others, it is a risk worth taking and they are reaping the rewards.

Take, for instance, Ryan Tseko – the Vice President of Cardone Capital, a Miami-based multifamily real estate business. The 36 year-old went from struggling to pay for his pilot training, to being Grant Cardone’s corporate pilot to now earning over $50,000 a month. But like any business, real estate investing has its challenges. According to Tseko, some of the biggest challenges are getting known, getting people to trust the business plan and setting up a team.” Learning the game on a massive level is definitely a huge obstacle,” he remarked.

Speaking on the importance of mindset in business, Tseko explained how necessary it is to be around others with a “how can we mindset” rather than “we can’t.” In the last two years, Ryan and the card one team have not only contributed a great deal to the building of the card one capital portfolio, but have also been able to raise over $430,000,000 via crowd funding alone, an incredible feat by any standard. His advice for others hoping to emulate his success? “My biggest piece of advice is get around others who are doing that business and learn from them. It is the biggest shortcut you will ever find in life. If there is such a thing”

Investing is often said to be a risky business, but when asked about fear and uncertainty, Ryan sees it [fear] as an indication of being headed in the right direction. “Fear is good for every human. Keeps you on your toes and pushes you to be better. “From all indications, Ryan Tseko is indeed headed in the right direction. And with three promising million-dollar deals already lined up waiting for him, it seems the sky really is the limit.