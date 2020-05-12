Chukwudi Nweje

Founder and Chancellor of ]Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has advised the Federal Government on procedures for reopening of schools and universities in phases over a four week period.

He said final year students should resume first, take their examination and vacate the university within two to three weeks.

He called for fumigation of school premises and hostels as well as the provision of infrared thermometers at the institutions’ gate to test students, staff and anybody coming into the institutions;

Babalola gave the advice in a 15-point prescription he rolled out in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, at the weekend.

He said the daily increase in the number of patients did not suggest that COVID-19 will soon come to an end, adding that only the Almighty God Himself can determine when the current coronavirus pandemic will be eradicated globally.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria asked the government “not to wait until all towns and villages in Nigeria are free from coronavirus before reopening schools and universities” but should allow private institutions to reopen after certifying them safe.

He said: “Private institutions which are reputed for quality and functional education, predictable academic calendar, moral and physical training, discipline, clean environment, and personal hygiene should be allowed to resume academic activities within four weeks.”

He listed conditions such institutions must fulfil to include that the school must establish that they have residential accommodation for all students, including most, if not all the staff, parents should give written undertakings supported with medical certificates that the student is fit/healthy to resume academic work; the institution which must be fenced must have the main gate manned by security men, nurses and other medical personnel; and there shall be about three running water tanks at the gate where students will wash their hands with soap.

Others include the availability of portable sanitizers similar to those manufactured by ABUAD with National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control registration number 037328 and ensuring that every student carries the portable sanitizer.

“Each school must have in place a building specially designed to accommodate any student who is suspected to have any type of infectious diseases ranging from cough, chickenpox, measles and diarrhoea other than COVID-19.”