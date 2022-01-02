From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, has said that Senator Uba Sani’s contribution to Kaduna State government in obtaining an external loan was one of the factors that made the state urban renewal possible.

Sen Uba Sani, representing Kaduna Central, is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance & other Financial Institutions, who assisted the State government and facilitated the approval of 350 million Dollars world bank loan for the urban renewal.

Zailani, in a birthday message to Sen Sani, described him ‘as a shining light and a worthy Ambassador of Kaduna State.’

This was contained in a statement signed by the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, to felicitate Senator Sani on his birthday celebration.

‘Kaduna State is worthy to have a reliable and hardworking Senator like you representing it. You have been a leading light and a worthy partner in progress,’ it said.

Zailani noted that Senator Uba Sani played a crucial role in the progress being made in the Kaduna State Urban Renewal projects across the Kaduna metropolis, Kafanchan and Zaria.

‘Your impact and influence in the National Assembly helped facilitate the funds that have transformed our state under the pragmatic leadership of our amiable Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

‘History will be kind to you for that gesture. We are also presently proud of your contribution to making urban renewal a reality.

‘On behalf of myself, my family and the Kaduna State House of Assembly, I wish you a happy birthday and many more fruitful years ahead with Almighty Allah’s blessings,’ the statement said.