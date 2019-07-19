Dancer and actress, Cossy Orjiakor has finally opened up on how Shan George, a fellow thespian, came to her rescue when her sex-with-dog scandal broke a few years ago.

According to the boobstar, she never for one day contemplated suicide, even though the experience was traumatic. Hear her: “It was a very trying period for me. I was depressed but I never contemplated suicide. I withdrew from the public but there was this burning desire to get back at those behind my plight, but I knew that if I died, I wouldn’t be able to do so.

“I remember it was only Shan George that came to my rescue. Well, they say time heals. Keeping those ‘toys’ inside me made me age and look quite tattered back then. I was big, and then I went to zero overnight. But I spoke out all those things that made me mad and I started healing. I am so happy I wasn’t killed during that period because there was too much hate. Right now, I am a lone ranger.”