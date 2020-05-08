Rita Okoye

Marcel Larry Akunwata aka Blaisebeatz boasts of a wealthy experience having produced top music stars including Wizkid, Skibii, Tekno and Tiwa Savage since his debut in 2006.

The talented hit-maker, who made his break after producing Skibii’s Omaema, now dreams of producing global heavyweights like Drake, Kanye West and Jay Z. Recalling the challenges he has encountered so far, Blaisebeatz noted that music producers are undervalued in Nigeria. “Asides the financial constraints as a young producer, Nigerian producers are mostly undervalued and overlooked on the larger scale. For me, the music industry is evolving and it has been continuously refined as we are trying to sync Afrobeats with the global sound,” he stated.

Speaking on why he went into music production after studying Statistics in the university and how his sound has evolved over time, Blaisebeatz said: “I have always had passion for music/music production. I started producing even before getting into university. Thankfully, my journey has been quite smooth and gradual. At the time, my first production was nice to me, but overtime I have had to work on my craft and the quality, nature of my production has improved. My breakthrough was ‘Omaema’ with Skibii, because being relatively new to Lagos; it gave people the awareness of who Blaisebeatz really was.”

On the inspiration behind his sound, he noted; “The inspiration behind my sound is the need for people to enjoy good and quality music rather than the regular generic sound. My influences are Timberland, Ryan Leslie, Don Jazzy, Masterkraft and Sarz.”