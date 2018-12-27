“There must be an empowered middle class. Not middle class of persons but middle class of enterprises that can drive economic growth.”

Ayo Alonge

Amobi Muoghalu is the brain behind Village Vehicles International, a far-reaching automobile company with tentacles in real estate, trading and property management.

The eloquent businessman and entrepreneur, in this interview, laments that SMEs in the country recently face a litany of challenges with attendant weak governmental policies in the area of empowering emerging businesses.

Despite admitting that he is a successful businessman, the automobile dealer who hails from Anambra reserves the view that the challenges encountered in the automobile business range from unfriendly exchange rate, high import duties, weak governmental polices for SMEs, and the like.

He also shares his business experience and success story.

Background

I came from an entrepreneurial family. My late father, Gabriel Muoghalu, was the CEO of Daily Express Motors. We ran major luxury buses from Aba to Kano and to Lagos, in those days. I managed that business very well. My father was also the major distributor for Apex Paper Mills and was a co-founder of other businesses. We had businesses all over and that groomed us as children because we stayed at the stores during holidays. Entrepreneurship grew in the family that almost all my family members are businessmen. Village Trading Company and Village Properties, where we lease and maintain properties for clients, are part of the businesses I run. The bread and butter business has been Village Vehicles International. Our trading company also brings in money.

Prospects

The future is very beautiful for us. We are developing a modern automobile garage. I am also looking at championing the course of a unifying union for automobile professionals. We are also developing a series of workshops. We are looking at bringing up ultramodern workshops on automobile management, equipping them and recruiting youths who would run them so that we can stop this guessing game for your vehicles. The days of guessing what may be wrong with your vehicles can now be over.

Challenges

Because we deal with vehicles, we are an import-based business, even though we are just creating associations which will help us negotiate with local manufacturers. Because we are import-based, since the advent of the new government and the subsequent devaluation of Naira, our business automatically loses a lot of money because foreign currency is the unit of our purchase. Then, we retail in local currency. Due to the devaluation that started from the beginning of this regime, which we shouted against, we ran into difficulties. There are a lot of vehicles in the country and no money to buy them from us. It has also affected all other businesses. What happened to us is that this government promotes the idea that poverty is a virtue and that if you have money, you