With the increasing rate of social media war in Nollywood, actor Femi Branch has advised his colleagues to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

He told Inside Nollywood: “Social media is a crazy tool to handle. The Internet never forgets. So, I keep warning people to be mindful of what they put out there. My colleagues should note that nobody wins a social media war. In the course of a fight, a lot of things about your personal life might come out. People will keep it until the day you guys are no longer in good terms. If you don’t give them, they won’t have something to talk about. You mustn’t respond to whatever call out on Instagram. Even if you should, do make it official. Issue a press statement. Social media has ruined lots of relationships in Nollywood.”