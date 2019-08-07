Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Residents of Borno town attacked by Boko Haram on Tuesday night have recounted how military troops fought Boko Haram in a gun dwell that lasted nearly an hour.

The insurgents came to Dalori town and nearby Kotori village in Konduga Local Government, at the outskirts of Maiduguri at about 9 pm on Tuesday.

“They were about 20, some young boys and others still growing up. They came on motorcycles and bicycles firing into the village,” resident Mustapha Dotobe told Daily Sun during the visit to the area on Wednesday.

He said the insurgents forced their way into the village, set some houses on fire and looted shops.

Adamu Ali, another resident said eight houses and three shops were burnt. Some women were seen standing in front of rubbles of burnt houses in the village, some 12 kilometres to Maiduguri.

“Soldiers were firing at them and when they realised the firing was much, they started fleeing,” Adamu disclosed. He said no life was lost in the attack.

Borno governor, Babagana Zulum urged the people to provide useful information to the security agencies. He commended the soldiers for their gallantry.

“We are here purposely to visit you and thank you for your gallantry. We’ve received briefings from the residents about how you fought the insurgents. We appreciate your work,” he told the soldiers at the frontline in the bush at the outskirts of the community.

He appealed to Boko Haram to leave the violent acts and embrace the safe corridor platform provided by the Federal government. He said the state government would ensure their re-integration whenever they surrender.