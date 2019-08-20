Molly Kilete, Abuja

Suspected kidnap kingpin Hamisu Bala Wadume has told of how he escaped from the hands of operatives from the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on August 6.

Wadume, who was re arrested on Monday in Kano State, escaped from the custody of IRT operatives after soldiers attached to Battalion 93, Takum, Taraba State, opened fire on the operatives, killing five and injuring six others.

The operatives came under attack while conveying the kidnap suspect from the scene of his arrest to Abuja.

However, in trying to defend the brutal killings, the Nigerian Army authorities tagged the police personnel as kidnappers and that the soldiers were responding to a distress call.

Wadume, who was rearrested Monday, according to police spokesman Frank Mba, implicated the army, who he said opened fire on the police team and rescued him.

He also told of how he was taken to the house of the army captain who made arrangements with a welder to cut off the leg chain and handcuffs on him, paving the way for him to escape.

In a video clip posted on the verified Twitter handle of Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday, Wadume, who spoke in Hausa, said:

“My name is Hamisu Bala Wadume.

“Police came to arrest me, When they arrested me, army chased after them and opened fire on them.

“From there, they (the soldiers) took me to their headquarters, and cut up my handcuffs.

“I went back to my house and Police came to re-arrest me…”