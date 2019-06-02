Southampton are set for transfer blow, with LOSC Lille now favourites for the signature of Charleroi winger Victor Osimhen, according to Get French Football News.

The winger, who signed for the Belgian side following his loan from Wolfsburg, enjoyed a fine campaign last season, netting 20 goals and four assists in all competitions.

Osimhen has attracted attention from a number of European sides with his great pace and skill when running at opponents, as well his end product, and Southampton were linked with the Nigerian winger.

Lille, who are looking to find a possible replacement for Nicolas Pepe, are said to be in pole position however.