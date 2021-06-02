From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Former Military Administrator of Delta State, Air Commodore Luke Ochulor (rtd) has advised Southern Governors to make implementable laws through their state Houses of Assembly to back their pronouncement banning open grazing in their states.

Ochulor who was speaking to journalists in Enugu said that the pronouncement would just end up as mere verbal expression if they failed to quickly support it with implementable and effective laws across all the southern states, noting that “the implication is that the people may see them as jokers and nobody would take them serious.”

“If they misuse the opportunity to back the pronouncement with useful and implementable laws, it may mean that people will think they are not committed to stopping the excesses of the armed herdsmen causing a lot of trouble in the area and capable of leading to the nation’s disintegration.”

Ochulor said that any Nigerian who is opposed to the southern Governors ban on open grazing does not want Nigeria to continue to exist as one nation, alleging that such an individual, however highly placed or otherwise, might be seen as one of the promoters or sponsors of the armed herders and their unlawful activities such as killing, destruction of farmlands and crops, maiming, raping, among others.

He insisted that there was no way “any right-thinking citizen would be clapping for such a supporter of man’s inhumanity to his fellow man.”

On insecurity in parts of Southern Nigeria, the pioneer Military Administrator of Delta State, said that he had expected the Governors in the zones to have organized the security of their states so that citizens or residents of the states would have full confidence in the government.

He cautioned against the full-blown military operations going on in these zones as most innocent citizens who know nothing about the issue at stake may be exposed to dangers or even get killed by security men, adding that while he pitied the innocent youths in the affected areas, he has “no pity for those that are attacking security formations and razing INEC offices in the southeast zone.”