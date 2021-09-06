From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Police Command, yesterday, gave an update on how Felix Olajide Sowore, younger brother of the convener of Revolution Now, Omoyele Sowore, was killed Saturday by suspected kidnappers.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, spokesman of the Command, Bello Kontongs, clarified that the younger Sowore was not an occupant of a commercial bus from which five persons were abducted.

He explained that Sowore was driving from Okada to Benin when he ran into the suspected kidnappers, who were shooting at the bus which broke down on Friday night and the occupants had to find somewhere else to sleep.

Kontongs added that the stranded commuters had returned early on Saturday to pick their personal effects from the bus, when the kidnappers, who had laid ambush, opened fire on them and Sowore drove into the firing line, unknowingly.

“The Sowore Felix was not one of the occupants of the bus that some of them were kidnapped. He was just someone that ran into the incident. He was coming and met the situation on ground. The bus actually was coming from the South going towards Lagos. The bus belonged to a private transport company, and broken down at around 2 am in the early hours of Saturday, and the occupants looked for somewhere to sleep.”

