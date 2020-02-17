The movie, Sugar Rush has garnered a lot of engagements amongst movie lovers in Nigeria, especially with the positive conversations on social media.

Released to the cinemas on December 25, 2019, the movie has created a lot of enthusiasm and anticipation from cinemagoers as a result of the reviews from the early birds. This shows how well the movie did in the cinemas and with excellent publicity strategy around it, there had been anticipation before the release date.

According to reports, after being released to cinemas, the film made over N40 million in its first weekend, raking over N58.76 million after five days, thus getting listed as the 27th highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time.

Sugar Rush is an action comedy film produced by award winning producer, Jade Osiberu. The film, which stars Nollywood superstars like Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola and Adesua Etomi-Wellington in the lead roles, became a box office success and the fifth highest grossing Nigerian film for the year 2019.